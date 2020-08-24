Radix to Present Economic Benefits of an FPSO-As-Built Digital Twin at AVEVA World Digital 2020

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix Engineering and Software will hold a technical presentation on the “Economic Benefits of an FPSO-As-Built Digital Twin” at AVEVA World Digital (AWD), August 25-26, 2020. Radix is a silver sponsor of AVEVA ’s digital engineering conference, which brings together industry leaders, software innovators and analysts to discuss how a wide range of industries are shaping their new, more sustainable future.



An AVEVA Strategic Global Alliance partner for 10 years and registered Systems Integrator, Radix is a global consulting company that provides industrial OT/IT consulting expertise, engineering, customized software development, and automation services under one umbrella. Radix will virtually exhibit and present how the company is working with AVEVA in different industries to accelerate digital transformation to support clients' business models, with a highlight on FPSO Digital Twins.

“FPSO Operators can realize significant economic, risk, and safety benefits by migrating digital intelligence collected during design into an operational As-Built Digital Twin (ABDT),” commented Richard Frogge, President of Radix US. “The ABDT can become a data lake hub for OEM, Smart P&IDs, SAP, Predictive Maintenance and other Engineering Design data. Incorporating other digital tools (like optimized EHS, process simulation, de-bottlenecking, virtual HazOp and MOCs, visual/acoustical/thermal analytics, drones, and robots) further extends the ABDT’s value as an Asset Financial Optimizer. The ABDT can reduce safety and risk by limiting vessel staff, and Geospatial technologies, Edge and Cloud Computing, and Cybersecurity can be leveraged in an ML/AI environment to optimize a Global Fleet of FPSOs.”

In this session, Radix and AVEVA will jointly explore how two technological advancements, virtual HazOps and Visual Analytics, can be used to mitigate FPSO start-up and overall EHS risks. Radix will close by challenging the status quo related to FPSO contracting, and how the digital scope of work is delivered.

“Integrated data is the new catalyst of the future. It will fuel major changes in the way we operate our business today,” commented John De Koning, Senior Vice President for Radix’ Business Development, Europe.

The session will feature panelists from Radix and AVEVA. Presenting will be John De Koning, Radix, Senior Vice President for Europe; Pat Jambor, AVEVA, Global Account manager; Natalie Klafke, Radix, Global Managing Dorector for Upstream O&G; and Richard Frogge, Radix’ US President.

The conference is virtual and attendance is complementary. If you are interested in learning about industrial digital transformation from the comfort of your own home office, be part of AVEVA World Digital by registering at: https://sw.aveva.com/aveva-world-digital-registration

About AVEVA World Digital 2020

AVEVA is a global leader in engineering and industrial software, driving digital transformation across the entire asset and operations life cycle of capital-intensive industries.

As global economies reopen following lockdown, industries are waking to a new reality. Many senior executives are exploring new operational models, enabling their teams to continue to take advantage of blended work practices using digital tools and cloud to work onsite and remotely, delivering resilient, sustainable operations. For companies small and large, digital transformation has been accelerated and the physical and organizational boundaries have changed, emphasizing the need for innovative technologies to connect teams and drive collaboration.

At AVEVA World Digital this August 2020, industry leaders, software innovators and decision makers will come together to discuss how industries are shaping their new, more sustainable future. Learn how companies are leveraging innovative software by AVEVA to support their evolved operating models founded on capital efficiency and operational resilience. Join some of the world’s leading engineering and manufacturing companies and discover the opportunities for your business in today’s reconnecting world.

About Radix Engineering & Software

Founded in 2010, Radix Engineering & Software (www.radixeng.com) is a privately-held, global engineering, software, and Industrial OT/ IT Consulting company. Radix provides technology-based solutions to industrial (O&G, Chemicals, Power, Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage) and non-industrial (Transportation, Education, Health Care, Financial, Entertainment) customers. Radix’ North American headquarters is in Houston, TX, with offices in Atlanta GA and Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Belo Horizonte in Brazil. With strong focus on results, people, and long-term relationships, Radix has developed projects in more than 15 countries worldwide.

For more information contact:

Radix Company Contact:

Ana Carolina Parreira Ferraz Mastrangelo ana.mastrangelo@radixeng.com

Radix Engineering, + (832) 377-9601

Radix Media Contact:

Becky Stevens, becky.stevens@virtualmarketing-pr.com

Virtual Marketing +1 (713) 444-6860

AVEVA:

Rose Bambi, rose.bambi@aveva.com

AVEVA, +44 208 323 2789

Leah Jones, ljones@thecommsco.com

CommsCo, +44 7876 117760

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f70a074f-36fe-4f73-ba7b-3bd2b5c41e57