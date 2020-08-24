NNSA Administrator visits Pantex Plant as part of Nuclear Security Enterprise tour

WASHINGTON – Last week, Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and U.S. Department of Energy’s Under Secretary for Nuclear Security, continued her tour of the Nuclear Security Enterprise by visiting the Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas. U.S. Rep. William “Mac” Thornberry joined the Administrator’s visit where they met with members of the Pantex workforce and toured a number of Pantex facilities.

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of NNSA’s creation, Administrator Gordon-Hagerty continues to make her way across the Nation visiting the agency’s eight laboratories, plants, and sites. Having begun the tour in July with visits to the Savannah River Site in Aiken, South Carolina; Sandia National Laboratories and the NNSA Albuquerque Complex in Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, New Mexico, she is expecting to complete the tour by year’s end.