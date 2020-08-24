Impact Community Cares Announces Upcoming Projects and New Developments

Impact Community Cares announces the execution of several new projects as an effort to improve the life of those living in manufactured home communities.

CEDAREDGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact Community Cares, an organization which seeks to improve the lives of individuals and families living in manufactured home communities across the United States, has announced new projects in several midwestern locations.Currently, Impact Community Cares has an active project taking place in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in the Lakeview community. Looking forward to the coming months, the organization is excited to announce upcoming initiatives in the Tuckaway Peoria community of Germantown Hills, IL, the Oak Lawn Estates community of Morton, IL, and the Franklin Woods community of Niles, Michigan. Many more are expected as the year progresses.During these upcoming projects, the Impact team will partner with local community members to facilitate essential repairs and home improvement projects for neighbors who might otherwise struggle to fund renovations themselves. The beauty of Impact projects is that they adapt to meet the unique needs of each community—no two projects are exactly alike. Often, projects include a wide range of services such as painting, door repair, yard work, deck construction, minor plumbing repairs, and skirt installations.Over the years, Impact Community Cares has completed community projects in states across the nation, including Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Iowa, Minneapolis, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, and others.Those interested in working alongside the organization to create positive change within nearby communities may consult the “Volunteers” page of the organization’s website. To stay abreast on current projects and receive notifications regarding future initiatives, subscribe to Impact Care’s e-newsletter.About Impact Community CaresImpact Cares is a community-building initiative launched by Dave and Terri Reynolds. After living in, managing, and owning manufactured home communities for many years, the couple felt called to create an organization that would support the individuals and families who call these communities home.Through renovation projects and team-building initiatives, Impact Community Cares has helped to bring positive change to manufactured home communities across the United States. As an Impact Cares volunteer, community members are able to work alongside their neighbors to execute minor projects that collectively transform lives. Those interested in partnering with the organization can find out more through the Impact Cares website.