Route 6 in Union City, Erie County to be Closed for Pipe Replacement

Route 6 in Union City Borough, Erie County will be closed to through traffic next week from the intersection with Old Valley Road to the intersection with Old Meadville Road (Route 2002) in Union Township.

The closure is expected to be in place from August 31, 2020 to September 4, 2020. A detour will be posted using Route 97 and Route 19.

Work will be completed by PennDOT employees from the Erie County facility.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #