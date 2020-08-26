Association for Corporate Growth Endorses Insperity as Preferred Human Resources Solution for Middle-Market Companies
As part of a new member program, ACG endorses human resources provider, Insperity, as its preferred HR solution for middle-market companies.
In these challenging times, companies need more than a solution, they need a partner. Insperity is a tried and true solution. It is the right solution for middle-market companies.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Association for Corporate Growth Endorses Insperity as its Preferred Human Resources Solution for Middle-Market Companies
(Chicago, August 24) – The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) today announced its endorsement of Insperity, a leading provider of human resources (HR) and business performance solutions, as its preferred HR solution for middle-market companies. This ACG endorsement, the first in a series, represents the launch of a new program that shines a light on vetted and trusted solutions for ACG members.
“In these challenging times, companies need more than a solution, they need a partner,” said Tom Bohn, CEO and President of ACG. “Insperity is a tried and true solution for our members and the companies that they serve. It is the right solution for middle-market companies.”
Insperity and ACG entered into a strategic alliance in 2015. During this five-year relationship, one key initiative has been the formation of the Insperity® Capital Growth Program, which offers its full-service Workforce Optimization® HR solution to private equity-backed portfolio companies. By providing an HR infrastructure, taking on employer obligations, and focusing on a human capital strategy this solution helps companies minimize HR-related risks so that they can concentrate on their business goals and portfolio growth.
“We are honored that ACG has selected Insperity as its preferred HR provider for middle-market companies,” said Jay Mincks, Insperity executive vice president of sales and marketing. “We look forward to continued growth with ACG and supporting our common goal of helping middle-market companies succeed.”
About the Association for Corporate Growth®
Founded in 1954, ACG has 60 chapters across the globe. ACG’s worldwide network comprises 90,000 professionals within the middle market, including 15,000 members who serve as the investors, lenders, owners, executives and advisers to growing middle-market companies. ACG’s mission is to drive middle-market growth. The organization’s official publication, Middle Market Growth®, highlights stories important to the ACG membership.
About Insperity®
Insperity®, a trusted advisor to America’s best businesses for more than 34 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Offering the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace, Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution. Additional company offerings include Traditional Payroll and Human Capital Management, Time and Attendance, Performance Management, Organizational Planning, Recruiting Services, Employment Screening, Retirement Services and Insurance Services. With 2019 revenues of $4.3 billion, Insperity supports more than 100,000 businesses with over 2 million employees nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.
