Harmful Cyanobacterial Bloom at Granite Springs Reservoir

The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a recreational use advisory for Granite Springs Reservoir due to a harmful cyanobacterial bloom (HCB). HCBs can cause health risks for people and animals. Lakes and reservoirs under a recreational use advisory are not closed since HCBs may only be present in certain areas of the waterbody and conditions can change frequently. The advisory will remain in place until the bloom has fully dissipated.
