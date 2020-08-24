Virtual Public Hearing available on August 31 for the proposed Williston Northeast Truck Reliever Route

A Virtual Public Hearing will be available August 31 on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on August 31. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the Virtual Public Hearing is to receive public comments on the Environmental Assessment for the proposed Williston Northeast Truck Reliever Route from North Dakota Highway 1804 east of Williston to the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and U.S. Highway 85 on the north.

The Virtual Public Hearing is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and the City of Williston, Williams County, Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and Ulteig Engineers.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by September 15, 2020 to Jennifer Hanley, PE, Ulteig Engineers, 3350 38th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58104 or at jennifer.hanley@ulteig.com with “Virtual Public Input Hearing” in the subject heading.

Verbal statements or comments about this project can be provided by leaving a voicemail message at 701-328-2160. Please include the name of the project (Williston Northeast Truck Reliever Route), your name and address in your message. Please limit your message to 5 minutes. Comments must be made by September 15, 2020.

The Environmental Assessment is available by appointment for public inspection at the NDDOT Williston District Office, 205 West Dakota Parkway, Williston, the Williston Community Library, 1302 Davidson Drive, Williston, City of Williston City Hall, 22 East Broadway, Williston, Williams County, 206 East Broadway, Williston, FHWA, 4503 Coleman Street #205, and at the information desk of the NDDOT Central Office, 608 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Jennifer Hanley, 701-280-8582 or at jennifer.hanley@ulteig.com.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Paula Messmer, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT at (701-328-2978) or civilrights@nd.gov . TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.