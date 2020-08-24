Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSD Announces Awards for COVID-19 Emergency Connectivity Initiative and Get Vermonters Connected Now Initiative

The Department of Public Service has issued $3,926,650 in grant awards to Internet Service Providers to serve over 5,800 eligible locations with broadband connections in response to COVID-19. The Department awarded grants to Mansfield Community Fiber, the NEW Alliance, VTel, Duncan Cable, Comcast, ECFiber, and Waitsfield & Champlain Valley Telecom.

The Connectivity Initiative, which began in 2015, funds the expansion of broadband facilities in underserved towns. More than $8,000,000 in funding remains for the COVID-19 Emergency Connectivity Initiative and Get Vermonters Connected Now Initiative, to be awarded in two more rounds of $4,000,000 each. The awards were made through a competitive bidding process. For more information, please see the Press Release regarding the awards

