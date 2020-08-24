MnDOT to host virtual Coffee and Conversation discussions for future Highway 11 project in Warroad (Aug. 21, 2020)

BEMIDJI, Minn. —The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host two virtual Coffee and Conversation events on Wednesday, Aug. 26 to discuss the future Highway 11/State Avenue project in Warroad. Join us from 2 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m. as members of the project team discuss the project, answer questions and take comments. Both online meetings will cover the same information.

To join the event visit the project website meetings page.

MnDOT, in collaboration with Roseau County and the City of Warroad, plans to reconstruct Highway 11 between County Road 5 and Highway 313/Cedar Avenue NW in Warroad. Construction is scheduled to take place in 2023. This two-lane highway is in need of long-term improvements to address aging infrastructure.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. The virtual meeting will provide participants an opportunity to meet with MnDOT staff and ask questions. MnDOT encourages participation by all as we believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

