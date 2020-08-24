Don’t Delay Care! CDPHP Urges Community to Resume Care, Keep Appointments in the Wake of COVID-19 Crisis

/EIN News/ -- Albany, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is reminding the community that while COVID-19 is still a risk, delaying necessary care can have negative effects on health and overall wellbeing. A recent review of CDPHP data compared to the same time last year revealed the following:

10 percent drop in care related to diabetes

Four percent drop in well-child visits

Two and three percent drops in breast and cervical cancer screenings, respectively

“As a physician, I am very concerned that people are delaying or missing important appointments and screenings. The effects of delayed care could be an unintended but serious fallout from the pandemic,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP. “With the appropriate protective measures in place, I am urging folks to resume the care that could potentially save their lives.”

If you’ve been putting off care during the pandemic, CDPHP is recommending the following:

Always seek care for a life-threatening emergency.

Reach out to your provider about a growing concern. Many offices are providing updates via email and on their websites regarding availability, appointments, and how they have responded to concerns over coronavirus.

Use telemedicine. Call your primary care physician (PCP) to see if they have appointments available by video for you to discuss symptoms or health concerns you may be having.

Don’t forget about your dental health. Even if your routine checkup has been delayed, putting off a problem with your teeth or mouth could lead to bigger problems and in severe cases, a visit to the emergency room.

Follow CDC guidelines.

Sean Roddy, M.D., professor of surgery at Albany Medical College, a surgeon with Albany Med Vascular Surgery, and member of the CDPHP quality management committee, says he is seeing patients who have delayed care come in with issues that should have been treated much sooner.

“Timely diagnoses and treatment can result in better outcomes. I’m unfortunately now seeing patients who are going to lose a limb because they had delayed getting necessary care. It’s a disturbing trend that I hope we can start to reverse,” he said.

He says doctor’s offices are following strict CDC protocols and patients can safely resume in-person visits. He adds that patients who are still uncomfortable with going into an office should – at the very least – call their provider about anything that is cause for concern.

CDPHP can help members get back on track with necessary care and important screenings. Learn more on our website about preventive care for adults, teens, children, and infants.

Natalia Burkart CDPHP 518-542-8524 natalia.burkart@cdphp.com