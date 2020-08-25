Affordable Dental Implants Available from Center Valley Dentists at Castle Dental

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental providing dental implants

Dental implants in Center Valley are a popular way to replace missing teeth and achieve a fuller smile.

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castle Dental has helped thousands of patients gain more confidence in their smiles through cleanings, veneers, crowns, and dental implants in Center Valley. Dental implants remain a popular treatment for patients with missing teeth.

A dental implant fuses to a patient’s jawbone for a sturdy and secure fit. An abutment and crown placed over the implant add a natural finish. Their comfortable feel, natural look, and high success rate have made dental implants one of the most popular missing tooth solutions available.

“Unlike dentures, dental implants don’t have to be removed and don’t grow loose over time,” explains Dr. Matthew Lang, Center Valley dentist at Castle Dental.

Included in the cost of dental implants are x-rays, diagnostics, supplemental procedures, the abutment, and the crown. Castle Dental will work with patients and their budgets to ensure no care is out of reach.

Also offered by Castle Dental are general dentistry and cosmetic dentistry. To learn more and schedule an appointment, visit https://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/. New patients are being accepted.

About Castle Dental: Castle Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Andrew Branton offer patients high-quality, experienced, and comfortable care. Sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry are also available. To learn more visit https://www.castledentalcare.com.