2020-08-21 12:36:12.177 $55,558 Scratchers Prize Uncovered in Independence

$55,558 Scratchers Prize Uncovered in Independence

D’on Walker of Independence claimed a $55,558 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “5X Bingo” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at Little General Store, 19300 E. Highway 24, in Independence.

“5X Bingo” is a $3 ticket that went on sale Feb. 14. More than $7.1 million in unclaimed prizes remain in the game, including four more top prizes of $55,558. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

In FY19, players in Jackson County won more than $120.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $7.6 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $21.2 million went to education programs in the county.

