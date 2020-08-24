Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,187,937) deaths (27,779), and recoveries (906,691)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,187,937) deaths (27,779), and recoveries (906,691) by region:
Central (52,626 cases; 1,025 deaths; 41,948 recoveries): Burundi (413; 1; 336), Cameroon (18,662; 408; 17,065), CAR (4,679; 61; 1,755), Chad (986; 76; 870), Congo (3,850; 77; 1,628), DRC (9,830; 251; 8,934), Equatorial Guinea (4,926; 83; 3,795), Gabon (8,388; 53; 6,734), Sao Tome & Principe (892; 15; 831).
Eastern (118,385; 2,486; 66,774): Comoros (399; 7; 379), Djibouti (5,382; 60; 5,254), Eritrea (306; 0; 274), Ethiopia (40,671; 678; 14,995), Kenya (32,364; 548; 18,670), Madagascar (14,327; 178; 13,355), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (3,089; 12; 1,755), Seychelles (132; 0; 126), Somalia (3,269; 93; 2,443), South Sudan (2,494; 47; 1,290), Sudan (12,836; 812; 6,497), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (2,263; 20; 1,226).
Northern (211,702; 8,002; 140,050): Algeria (41,904; 1,422; 29,142), Egypt (97,340; 5,262; 65,927), Libya (10,437; 188; 1,085), Mauritania (6,829; 169; 6,094), Morocco (52,349; 888; 36,343), Tunisia (2,818; 71; 1,443), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 16).
Southern (650,167; 13,948; 532,752): Angola (2,171; 96; 818), Botswana (1,308; 3; 136), Eswatini (4,225; 85; 2,898), Lesotho (1,015; 30; 472), Malawi (5,414; 168; 3,012), Mozambique (3,395; 20; 1,503), Namibia (5,854; 52; 2,509), South Africa (609,773; 13,059; 506,470), Zambia (11,082; 280; 10,062), Zimbabwe (5,930; 155; 4,872).
Western (155,057; 2,318; 125,167): Benin (2,095, 39; 1,705), Burkina Faso (1,328; 55; 1,050), Cape Verde (3,509; 37; 2,540), Côte d'Ivoire (17,471; 113; 15,301), Gambia (2,437; 84; 455), Ghana (43,505; 261; 41,532), Guinea (8,967; 53; 7,708), Guinea-Bissau (2,149; 33; 1,104), Liberia (1,286; 82; 816), Mali (2,705; 125; 2,018), Niger (1,172; 69; 1,083), Nigeria (52,227; 1,002; 38,945), Senegal (12,949; 269; 8,455), Sierra Leone (1,980; 69; 1,545), Togo (1,277; 27; 910).
