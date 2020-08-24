Coronavirus - Ethiopia: WHO Ethiopia partners with KOICA

WHO Ethiopia partnering with KOICA. The contract signed today helps strengthen the response to COVID19 and support to FMoHealth International and national experts will support online and face-to-face training of front-line health workers on COVID-19 in four regions.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) - Ethiopia.
