XpresCheck™ Shatters the Time Barrier in Airport COVID-19 Testing 

/EIN News/ -- XpresCheck™ to Begin Rapid Testing for COVID-19



Company Signs Contract with Abbott Laboratories

for ID NOW COVID-19 Testing Instruments

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a health and wellness company, has made a major stride in advancing airport COVID-19 testing by slashing the waiting time for results from 48 hours or more to under 15 minutes. The Company has signed a contract with Abbott Laboratories securing 100 ID NOW testing instruments. This rapid molecular testing technology has emerged as a critical part of the diagnostic landscape to help fight the pandemic by allowing fast, accurate diagnosis.

Dr. Marcelo Venegas, Medical Officer, said, “Cutting the time for results to 15 minutes or less changes the testing paradigm for travelers and airport employees, creating a series of benefits. It means early detection results are known in time to take appropriate measures to prevent disease transmission. This is literally a shortcut to a safer environment for airport staff, travelers, and all of the communities in which they come in contact.”

Securing the use of the Abbott devices is part of XpresCheck’s strategy to deliver transformative testing and healthcare services to airports across the country. This first mover advantage in the airport space will roll out in September at its flagship locations in JFK International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO, said, “These point-of-care tests are critical to enhancing early detection because of their portability, speed, and reliability which can accelerate care, reduce viral spread, and help people get on the road to recovery sooner. We’ve already identified 60 Large Hub and Medium Hub airports and are in advanced discussions to open additional locations. Our expansion plan includes offering a range of appropriate services and treatments too. We are proud to be playing our part in supporting the return of air travel to pre-pandemic levels by making sure both airport employees and travelers feel safe and confident when they come to the airport.”

The ID NOW COVID-19 has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization for use by authorized laboratories and patient care settings. The test has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 50 locations in 25 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company also provides COVID-19 screening and testing under its XpresCheck™ brand at JFK International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com. To learn more about XpresCheck, visit www.XpresCheck.com.

