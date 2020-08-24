Golden Matrix Announces Appointment of Gaming Industry Veteran Aaron Johnston to Company's Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTC: GMGI), a developer and licenser of social gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced the appointment of gaming industry veteran Aaron Richard Johnston to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Johnston has held senior executive-level positions for the past 20 years with major online gambling companies. He serves as a Director of sports betting operator Asian BGE (Isle of Man) Limited, which operates under licenses held in the United Kingdom and Ireland. In addition, he currently serves as an advisor to a number of sports betting and gaming businesses within the online gambling sector.

Mr. Johnston brings vast commercial and operational experience and is considered one of the industry’s top online specialists.

Mr. Johnston served as Director of International Operations for London-based William Hill plc, a major online and land-based gaming operator. He was also Managing Director of Virtue Fusion Limited, subsidiary of Playtech plc, the leading gambling software and services business. Prior to serving as the Managing Director of Virtue Fusion Limited, he served as Commercial Director for Playtech plc and was instrumental in its growth during this period.

Mr. Johnston currently holds remote gaming licenses for the United Kingdom and Ireland, and has a personal management license with the United Kingdom Gambling Commission. He received his Bachelor of Commerce in Economics from the University of Canterbury, New Zealand.

"We are thrilled to expand the board of directors with Aaron’s appointment,” said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman. “As a result of his extensive experience and success with some of the world’s most successful gaming enterprises, Aaron will be instrumental in helping Golden Matrix grow and evolve into a major gaming company operating in multiple vertical markets. Aaron’s addition to the board is also another important step in preparing the company for its uplisting to NASDAQ."

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

