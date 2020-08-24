Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,275 in the last 365 days.

Mondelēz International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 9

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) today announced that Dirk Van de Put, Chief Executive Officer and Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 10:40 am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at www.mondelezinternational.com/investors. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's web site.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact: Tom Armitage (Media) Shep Dunlap (Investors)
  +1 847 943 5678 +1 847 943 5454
  news@mdlz.com ir@mdlz.com

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Mondelēz International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 9

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.