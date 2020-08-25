Alliance Welcomes Darrin Fagan as Chief Revenue Officer
Alliance Background a Leading Provider of Employment and Volunteer background screening solutions is pleased to welcome Darrin Fagan as Chief Revenue Officer.SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Background LLC a Leading Provider of Employment and Volunteer background screening solutions is pleased to welcome Darrin Fagan as Chief Revenue Officer.
Mr. Fagan is a proven leader in the background screening industry and brings more than fifteen years of sales and executive leadership experience to Alliance. In his role as Alliance’s Chief Revenue Officer, Mr. Fagan will be responsible for Alliance’s overall revenue-generation strategy, sales, marketing, and customer-facing efforts.
Darrin is a graduate of the University of South Florida and comes to Alliance from Pre-employ.com, where he previously served as Chief Revenue Officer. Prior to Pre-employ.com, Mr. Fagan held high-level positions at PreCheck (a Cisive Company) as Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Strategic Partnerships, Vice President of Enterprise Sales with First Advantage and Senior Vice President, Enterprise & Global Sales at TalentWise.
“Darrin is a proven leader of enterprise-level sales organizations within the background screening industry, with a strong track record of developing teams that deliver customer-focused sales solutions,” stated Brittany C. Bollinger, Alliance's Founder and President. "We are extremely fortunate to have such a recognized sales leader as Darrin on our management team. I am confident that he will serve our clients and partners well and bring tremendous value to the Alliance brand.
“I'm extremely honored to join this fantastic team of talented, inspiring individuals equally invested in the goal of building a dynamic, innovative organization focused on providing best-in-class solutions and services.” Said Darrin. “I look forward to helping create a culture that goes above and beyond our clients' expectations, promoting true partnership and commitment to their hiring successes, and earning their business every single day.”
About Alliance:
As a leader in Employment, Volunteer, and Faith-based organization solutions, Alliance Background, LLC assists organizations in implementing, managing and maintaining a complete suite of screening and risk assessment tools for employees, staff, and volunteers. With decades of experience, Alliance Background has focused on providing solutions and programs that are customizable to fit each organization’s needs. Alliance prides itself on delivering enterprise-level solutions with a boutique level of service. www.AllianceBackground.com
