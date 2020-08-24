Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,269 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Flow Monitoring Survey Report

Between 1 April to 30 June 2020, DTM Ethiopia surveyed a total of 907 migrants across 5 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs). These FMPs are located in Humera, Metema, Galafi, Dawale and Tog Wochale. For the first time in 27 months of flow monitoring activities, incoming movements were higher than outgoing movements for April and May 2020, as many Ethiopians traveled back to Ethiopia due to CoVID-19 related reasons such as loss of jobs and deportation following strict measures to curb the pandemic in host countries. For instance, a total of 253 migrants surveyed reported intending to travel from Sudan to Ethiopia whereby an overwhelming majority (97%) were Ethiopian nationals.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3aP35x0

Furthermore, returning to one’s home country was the primary reason for traveling as cited by 469 respondents (53%) for the first time, as opposed to traveling for job opportunities which had been the main reason for traveling in previous rounds. Prior to this, outgoing movements would outnumber incoming movements, with the largest group of migrants intending to head to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for job opportunities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).

You just read:

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Flow Monitoring Survey Report

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.