VERUS INTERNATIONAL TO SUPPLY MEIJER SUPERCENTERS WITH MLB CANDY; ANNOUNCES FIRST SHIPMENTS TO T.J. MAXX AND MARSHALLS

/EIN News/ -- Gaithersburg, MD, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: VRUS) is excited to announce a major new customer, Meijer, Inc. (“Meijer”), one of the largest retailers in the Midwest, with more than 240 supercenters in six states. Meijer will carry the Company’s Big League Foods (“BLF”) candies corresponding to the Major League Baseball (“MLB”) teams most popular in each of its regional markets. Meijer’s stores are located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.



BLF will install candy displays in approximately 200 of the largest Meijer stores, in key metropolitan markets such as Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Grand Rapids, and Milwaukee. Depending upon the regional preference, packaging will feature six teams – the Brewers, Cubs, Indians, Reds, Tigers, and White Sox.

“Meijer is routinely ranked among the top 15 food retailers in the United States, so signing a customer of this caliber will have a tremendous impact on our ability to sign other regional and national chains,” explained Verus CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “Along with The TJX Companies’ locations, we will now have product on the shelves of two of the largest retailers in the U.S.”

BLF Shipments Update

As previously reported, store closures during the pandemic temporarily delayed shipments to The TJX Companies’ stores. The Company is pleased to report that the shipment schedule has been reinstated for T.J. Maxx and Marshalls locations. Initial shipments will include BLF candy featuring 25 of the 30 MLB teams, providing Verus coast-to-coast coverage for the first time. Based on quantities ordered, products are expected to be in approximately 1,250 stores.

Verus is also pleased to announce an additional reorder by Big 5 Sporting Goods’ stores, which will mark the third shipment to this important regional chain. Big 5 has 434 locations in 11 states, primarily in the Western U.S. and was one of the earlier chains to reopen in some regions.

“After such a long delay, we are looking forward to finally getting our products into the TJX stores, giving baseball fans all over the U.S. the ability to sample our candy for the first time,” said CEO Bhatnagar. “From a sales perspective, we are equally pleased to gain a reorder from the Big 5 chain. This is a particularly important metric for us, because it provides us a better understanding of the potential reorder pattern during the course of in-season sales activity. This quick reorder cycle bodes well for the future and shows the popularity of our MLB candy products, even during a period of reduced customer traffic. Based on our success in these smaller-format stores, we are optimistic about similar sell-through at large high-traffic venues, something we are eager to measure after our debut at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Meijer locations.”

