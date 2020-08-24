Aircraft Engine Market Size to Reach USD 85.44 Billion by 2027, at 11.27% CAGR; Increasing Demand for Low-cost Products will Create Several Growth Opportunities, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are CFM International SA (Paris, France), Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, United States), GE Aviation (Ohio, United States), Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc. (London, United Kingdom), Safran SA (Paris, France), International Aero Engines AG (Connecticut, United States), MTU Aero Engines AG (Munich, Germany), Textron Inc. (Rhode Island, United States), United Technologies Corporation (Connecticut, United States), and more players profiled in aircraft engine market research report.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft engine market size is projected to reach USD 85.44 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing investments in technological integration will play a huge role in the growth of the market in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies across the world will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Aircraft Engine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Engine Type (Turboprop, Turboshaft, Turbofan, and Piston Engine), By Technology (Conventional Engine, Electric/Hybrid Engine), By Component (Compressor, Turbine, Gear Box, Exhaust Nozzle, Fuel System, and Others), By Platform (Commercial and Military), By End-Use (OEM, Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The market was worth USD 79.93 billion and will exhibit a CAGR of 11.27% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Aircraft engines are products that are associated with any type of propulsion system in the aircraft and are the power component for the entire system. These engines are responsible for the performance of the aircraft and are directly proportional to the operating efficacies of the engine with regard to speed, propulsion, thrust, and flight. The massive investments in the development of an efficient aircraft engine will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall aircraft engine market in the coming years.





Gain More Insights into this Research with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/aircraft-engine-market-101766





The presence of several large scale manufacturers will also emerge in favor of the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future. Technological advancements in manufacturing processes as well as the equipment used in the production side will bode well for market growth.

Reduction in Production Rates during the Covid-19 Pandemic will have a Negative Impact on Market Growth

The recent coronavirus outbreak has created a sense of panic across the world. Accounting to the increasing cases of coronavirus and the rapid spread of the disease, governments across the world have been compelled to impose strict lockdowns and advise social distancing practises. The efforts taken to curb the spread of the disease, although for the brighter cause, have had a negative impact on this market. The reduction in production rates as well as capacities will prove denting to the overall market in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions will have a Massive Global Impact

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions as well as collaborations among major businesses and organizations has made the highest impact on market growth. The report focuses on a few of the major company collaborations of recent times and discusses their impact on the growth of the global aircraft engines market.

In November 2019, Rolls Royce announced that it has bagged a contract from the US Navy for the development and maintenance of the V-22 Osprey engines. Throught this contract, the company will provide support for the V-22 AE1107C at several aircraft production sites. The contract, said to be around USD 1.2 billion, will indirectly influence the growth of this overall market in the coming years.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID-19 Analysis:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aircraft-engine-market-101766







North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies will Aid Market Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The product applications have provided the platform for the companies operating in the market. The presence of several large scale companies will also bode well for the growth of the market in this region. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth 31.01 billion and this value is projected to increase at a considerable pace in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific will rise at the highest CAGR in the coming years, driven by the increasing aircraft production in several countries across this region.



List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Aircraft Engine Market Report are:



CFM International SA (Paris, France)

Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

GE Aviation (Ohio, United States)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc. (London, United Kingdom)

Safran SA (Paris, France)

International Aero Engines AG (Connecticut, United States)

MTU Aero Engines AG (Munich, Germany)

Textron Inc. (Rhode Island, United States)

United Technologies Corporation (Connecticut, United States)





Order a Complete Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101766







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aircraft Engine Market Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Global Aircraft Engine Market Steps taken by Industry/ Companies/ Governments to overcome the impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 pandemic Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Aircraft Engine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Engine Type Turboprop Engine Turboshaft Engine Turbofan Engine Piston Engine By Technology Conventional Engine Electric/Hybrid Engine By Component Compressor Turbine Gear Box Exhaust Nozzle Fuel System Others By Platform Commercial Narrow Body Wide Body Business Jet General Aviation Aircraft Commercial Helicopter Military Fighter Aircraft Military Transport Aircraft Military Helicopter By End-Use OEM Aftermarket By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aircraft-engine-market-101766







Industry Developments:

April 2020 – GE Aviation announced that it has bagged a contract from the US Air Force. The contract is said to be worth USD 707 million and is aimed at building F110 turbofan fighter aircraft engines for Slovakia, Taiwan, Bulgaria, and Qatar.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Aerospace Fasteners Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Rivets, Screws, Nuts & Bolts, and Others), By Material (Aluminum, Steel, Superalloys, and Titanium), By Platform (Fixed-wing Aircraft (Commercial Aircraft, Business Aircraft, General Aviation Aircraft, and Military Aircraft) and Rotary-wing Aircraft (Military helicopters and Civil helicopters)), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Aircraft Seating Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Class (Business, First, Premium Economy, and Economy), Seat Type (9g and 16g Seats), Aircraft Type (Commercial, Business, and Regional Aircraft), Components (Structures, Foams, Actuators, and Electrical Fittings), End-Use (OEMs and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Aerospace 3D Printing Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Vertical (Printers and Materials), By Industry Type (UAV, Aircraft, and Spacecraft), By Application Type (Engine Components, Space Components, and Structural Components), By Printer Technology Type (DMLS, FDM, CLIP, SLA, SLS and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Aerostructures Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Wings, Nose, Fuselage, Nacelle, Empennage & Pylon and Others), By Material (Metals, Composites and Alloys), By Platform (Fixed-wing aircraft (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and UAV’s) and Rotary-wing Aircraft (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and UAV’s)), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Military Radar Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Platform (Land Radar, Naval Radar, and Airborne Radar), By Range (Long, Medium, Short, and Very Short), By Application (Airspace Monitoring & Traffic Management, Weapon Guidance, Ground Surveillance & Intruder Detection), By Frequency Band (UHF/VHF, L-Band, S-Band), By Components (Antenna, Transmitter, Receiver), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



5G in Aviation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Platform (5G Airport and 5G Aircraft), Technology (FWA, URLLC/MMTC, and eMBB), Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN) and Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)), 5G Services (Airport Operations, and Aircraft Operations), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026







About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.





Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Press Release: