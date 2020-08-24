Ultimate Medical Academy Seeks to More Than Double Its Impact for This Year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

UMA puts values into action with goals for record-breaking virtual team

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) aims to continue their record-breaking team numbers as they kick off efforts for the American Cancer Society’s (ACS’s) 2020 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. The now-virtual event will take place October 17, 2020, with teaming, fundraising and other momentum building virtual activities leading up to the big day. UMA is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a ground campus in Clearwater, Florida and online students across the country. Healthcare is at the heart of what UMA’s students, team members and employer partners stand for, and Making Strides has become an annual tradition for the institution.

Last year, UMA set a record with more than 1,150 registered walkers – making UMA’s 2019 team the largest team in the country. Rather than feeling limited by the unique circumstances of this year that require the event to be virtual, UMA will explore the limitless potential they have to engage their nationwide community and make an even bigger impact for this important cause. They have set their sights on the lofty goal of 2,500 registered walkers in 2020.

“I believe every one of us knows someone touched by cancer, and it’s important that we support our team members, students, graduates, partners and their loved ones who have been impacted by this terrible disease, even if we cannot be physically together this year,” said UMA President Thomas Rametta. “We can all maintain our distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while still teaming up virtually to beat cancer and work toward a healthier future.”

Countless members of the UMA community have been impacted by cancer, directly or indirectly, and UMA knows participation in Making Strides allows team members to live their value of Working as One to affect meaningful change.

“This event is near and dear to our hearts,” said UMA Senior Vice President of Human Resources Beth Garland who is serving for the second year as the Tampa Bay Making Strides event chair. “More than 70 percent of UMA’s team members and more than 90 percent of our students are women. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetimes, and men can be diagnosed as well. Unfortunately, members of our UMA community have already experienced that devastating news. We come together each year with them and with all of our team members, students and loved ones in mind.”

In addition to walking, last year UMA team members raised more than $44,000. This year, the UMA team aims to raise even more funds. President Rametta will also show his support by participating in the Real Men Wear Pink (RMWP) Campaign. Typically, RMWP participants are charged with raising at least $2,500 but Rametta has committed to raising $25,000 for the cause.

This will be the 23rd year ACS has gathered for Making Strides Against Breast cancer, and the focus on creating a future without the threat of breast cancer is more important than ever. The impacts of COVID-19, which suspended spring and summer fundraising activities, could reduce the American Cancer Society’s ability to fund cancer research by 50 percent in 2020 – the organization’s lowest investment this century.

UMA is proud to be a sponsor and supporter of this premier event in Hillsborough County, Florida for the seventh consecutive year. Through the Making Strides walk, UMA is offering its support for anyone who has experienced their own cancer journey and thanking all the people who have joined the ACS’s fight against breast cancer.

To join the UMA Making Strides Team on their journey to save lives, sign up at http://main.acsevents.org/goto/TeamUMA.

About Ultimate Medical Academy: The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States is critical and continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and associate degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Founded in 1994 and based in Tampa, Florida, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. UMA has more than 60,000 alumni and 14,000 students nationwide. It also has three individually accredited centers for Continuing Medical Education (CME) that provide ongoing training and professional development opportunities to more than 30,000 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

