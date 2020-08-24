Tauriga Sciences Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders Outlining the Company’s Strategic Vision and Upcoming Path

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company with a proprietary line of functional chewing gum supplements and two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, issues the following to Letter to Shareholders from the Company’s CEO:



Dear Valued Shareholder,

To begin this letter, I want to take a moment to express my gratitude to shareholders for your loyalty, patience, and commitment. It was just about 18 months ago today that this Company was gearing up – with great enthusiasm – to launch the first flavor of its Tauri-Gum™ product line: CBD Infused Mint.

We have achieved so much since then, and today, I want to provide you with a more thorough and detailed understanding of our vision for the path ahead, what we have recently accomplished and how it matters to that path, and what we are most focused on achieving next.

First off, we have created and developed a unique product line of the highest quality - based on an innovative product vision. Our Tauri-Gum™ product line is comprised of six distinct flavors (or versions) of our proprietary “Functional” Chewing Gum, which exists as a Cannabinoid supplement. Three of the Flavors are infused with Cannabidiol (“CBD”) – Mint, Blood Orange, and Pomegranate. Two of the Flavors are infused with Cannabigerol (“CBG”) – Peach-Lemon and Black Currant. And one flavor is infused with Vitamin C and Zinc – Pear Bellini (Immune Booster). In addition, we have also developed our popular “pectin based” CBD infused Gum Drop product.

All of our products meet the highest standards for quality and distinction even among the most selective consumers: Kosher Certified, Vegan, Lab Tested (NO THC), NON-GMO, Natural Flavors, Allergen Free, Gluten Free, GMP Certified Manufacturer, 100% Made in the USA.

From a scientific standpoint, the sublingual delivery system is highly effective, providing optimal bioavailability. The oral mucosa in the mouth provides a complete and effective channel, as a delivery system, for ANY TYPE of health and wellness Supplement(s), resulting in enhanced bioavailability – in direct comparison to topicals or digested edibles. We also believe that there is a solid future in developing proprietary chewing gum(s) as a means of providing customers with numerous types of Supplements.

Today, we are laser focused on aggressively commercializing our products as well as the expansion of our distribution relationships – to further strengthen our foundation for long term success. Over the course of 2020, the Company has built a successful and fast-growing E-Commerce business segment ( www.taurigum.com ). We have also recently achieved important steps to broaden our market footprint, penetrate new market opportunities, and broaden our means of payment acceptance - to widen the prospective customer base.

While these past 18 months have been of great importance in creating a strong foundation highlighted by our completed Tauri-Gum™ product line, we believe the greatest value lies in the Future - what we are headed for over the short, intermediate, and long terms.

Over the coming days and weeks, the Company will be launching a major new product offering – while simultaneously rolling out the existing products on a national level through a new broad-based distribution agreement. We expect to have more details to share in the near term.

We are also continuing to realize important levels of progress, with respect to our two major biotechnology initiatives:

We are developing a Pharmaceutical Grade version of Tauri-Gum™, aimed at treating extreme nausea (“nausea regulation”), as a side effect of ongoing chemotherapy treatment. The Company filed its Provisional Patent during March 2020 and is working diligently towards progressing to a Phase II Clinical Trial.

During April 2020, the Company entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. to “Develop a Rapid, Multiplexed Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Test Designed to Exhibit Superior Performance.” The Company has invested nearly $300,000 into this Collaboration Agreement (as of August 24, 2020) and continues to realize important progress towards the joint strategic endpoints.

Finally, Tauriga has engaged the services of a renowned digital marketing, branding, and public relations ( www.TigerGMP.com ) to increase our presence and visibility on both Social and Digital medias. We strongly believe in our vision, and we feel it is in our shareholders’ best interests to gain visibility through transparency and outreach so the investing world can follow our progress and long-term objectives.

Our new public relations firm will be working diligently in assisting the Company with the task of getting our message out to our current and prospective shareholders and to the public at large aggressively and with complete transparency.

Sincerely,

Seth M. Shaw

Chief Executive Officer

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum™, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is both Kosher certified and Vegan formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate) & (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavor: Peach-Lemon). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

Complementary to the Company’s retail business, are its two ongoing biotechnology initiatives. The first one relates to the development of a Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™, for nausea regulation (specifically designed to help patients that are subjected to ongoing chemotherapy treatment). On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it filed a provisional U.S. patent application covering its pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™. The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”. The second one relates to a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. for the co-development of a rapid, multiplexed, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) test with superior sensitivity and selectivity.

The Company is headquartered in New York City and operates a regional office in Barcelona, Spain. In addition, the Company operates a full time E-Commerce fulfillment center located in LaGrangeville, New York.

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” believes, “hopes,” “believes,” or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management’s present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tauriga’s Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

555 Madison Avenue, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Seth M. Shaw

Email: sshaw@tauriga.com

cell # (917) 796 9926

Instagram: @taurigum

Twitter: @SethMShaw

Corp. Website: www.tauriga.com

E-Commerce Website: www.taurigum.com

Public Relations: