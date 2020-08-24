Jamie Haenggi Joins Enphase Energy Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced the appointment of Jamie Haenggi to its board of directors. Ms. Haenggi brings to the Enphase board more than 25 years of leadership in marketing, sales and customer experience.



“I am pleased to welcome Jamie to our board of directors,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “She joins Enphase at a very exciting time. We recently introduced our Encharge™ battery storage systems in North America and are rapidly transforming into a home energy management systems company. Jamie’s expertise in customer experience and digital transformation will provide us invaluable perspectives as we continue to execute on our global growth strategy and enhance shareholder value.”

Ms. Haenggi has more than 25 years of experience in the security and telecom industries in both domestic and international senior leadership roles. She is currently an executive vice president, chief customer officer at ADT Security Services, the leading provider of smart-home security in America, overseeing the end-to-end customer experience strategy and call center operations. She joined ADT in 2016 as senior vice president, chief sales and marketing officer and had previously been with the company from 1998 to 2006 with progressive senior leadership roles in commercial sales and marketing, and domestic and international sales and marketing. From 2010 to 2016, Ms. Haenggi was the chief customer experience officer at Protection 1, Inc. Previously, she was at Vonage, Inc. from 2006 to 2010 as the chief marketing officer and vice president of customer experience. Earlier in her career, Ms. Haenggi held various sales and marketing roles at Holmes Protection Group and National Guardian Corporation.

Ms. Haenggi was honored in the Marketing Hall of Femme in 2014, is a multi-year SAMMY Industry Marketing Award winner, and recognized as building culture that inspires world-class customer service. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations and Japanese from the University of Minnesota.

“I am thrilled to join Enphase’s board of directors,” said Ms. Haenggi. “Enphase has a strong reputation for technology innovation, great customer relationships and solid partnerships. I look forward to working with Badri and the other board members and contributing to the company’s ongoing success.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 28 million microinverters, and over 1.2 million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

