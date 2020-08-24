Class of 2020 Syrian Scholars to Celebrate Virtual Graduation with The Right Honourable David Johnston

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Grace Atkinson, Executive Director of Jusoor, announced that the Right Honourable David Johnston, the 28th Governor General of Canada, will deliver the keynote address during Jusoor’s 2020 virtual graduation ceremony. Fifty-one of Jusoor’s Syrian scholars around the world will celebrate their graduation at 12 p.m. EDT Saturday, August 29.



5.6 million people have fled Syria since 2011. A general estimate places the total participation of Syrians aged 18-24 in higher education at less than 3%. Next year sees the 10 year anniversary of the war in Syria, yet the future is still far from certain for almost all Syrian youth.

Since 2011, Jusoor has supported more than 650 Syrians impacted by the civil war to continue their education at universities and schools around the world. 51 Jusoor Scholars are graduating this year from 20 institutions in 8 different countries including: Canada, Germany, Jordan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Portugal, Qatar and the US.

Each Jusoor scholar has left behind family and friends in war-torn Syria to achieve their dreams of a quality education, and to secure a better future. A common theme in their journeys is a determination to succeed, to triumph over adversity.

“It is an honour to be celebrating these scholars and their formidable achievements. To have such brilliant examples of resilience, dedication, and excellence in this time of uncertainty and flux is incredibly inspiring,” said the Right Honourable David Johnston.

“I was grateful to be given the opportunity to pursue my higher education when so many other Syrians weren’t. I felt that I was a representative of Syrian women and had the responsibility to do well no matter what difficulties I faced,” said Jusoor Scholar Bushra Jbawi, who completed a Masters in Applied Computing at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Canada.

“As keynote speaker, Mr. Johnston brings years of experience as a champion for education and innovation, and is sure to inspire Jusoor’s class of 2020 graduates,” said Leen Al Zaibak, Co-Founder and Director of Jusoor.

About Jusoor

Founded in 2011, Jusoor (meaning ‘bridges’ in Arabic) is an international non-governmental organization with the mission of “Investing in Syria’s Youth for a Better Tomorrow”. A leading global actor in educational and entrepreneurial programs for Syrian children and youth, to date, Jusoor has enabled more than 650 Syrian students to complete their university education and enrolled 7,000 children in its education centers in Lebanon.

About The Right Honourable David Johnston

The Right Honourable David Johnston was Canada’s 28th governor general. During his mandate, he established the Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF), a registered charity that supports and amplifies the Office of the Governor General in its work to connect, honour and inspire Canadians. Today, he is actively involved as Chair of the Rideau Hall Foundation Board of Directors; serves as an Executive Advisor at Deloitte; and, Global Advisor to Fairfax.