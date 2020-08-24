Dymax Corporation Partners with Origin Technologies in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Team Up to Manufacture 3D-Printed Nasopharyngeal Swabs

/EIN News/ -- TORRINGTON, Conn., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the current global pandemic, Dymax Corporation together with Origin Technologies, joined forces to quickly ramp-up manufacturing of nasal swabs used in coronavirus testing.



Origin, a 3D printing company focused on bringing mass manufacturing to the additive industry, needed to quickly pivot its production to generate nasopharyngeal swabs, a process they weren't setup to do. In order to meet a projected demand of 1M swabs per week, the company needed to scale up its manufacturing 100%. With Origin running 30-40 3D printers simultaneously at the peak of production to print up to 20K parts per day, they needed a way to post-cure the 3D printed swabs quickly.

One of the major bottlenecks to achieving this goal was the lack of light-curing equipment that could process the number of swabs required. Dymax donated one UVCS conveyor with two Fusion F300 lamps that was capable of curing up to 14 pieces per minute to get production underway. Origin added two additional UVCS conveyors to get their assembly line running at full speed and were able to fill all their orders on time. The collaboration between the two companies allowed Origin to quickly increase production and deliver a large volume of testing swabs to help in the fight against COVID-19.

As the world continues to combat the virus, the need for non-traditional manufacturing methods to meet global demand for supplies is paramount. Dymax will continue to support existing and new customers in developing solutions to overcome these challenges.

