Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,036 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Sudan: International Organization for Migration (IOM) South Sudan External Update

Monthly highlights

  • 24,349 individuals screened at IOM-managed COVID-19 PoE sites
  • 80,949 individuals provided with safe drinking water
  • 47,824 individuals received outpatient health consultations
  • 7,611 Individuals received MHPSS services in Wau, Malakal, and Bentiu

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3aVjL66

Situation Overview

In July, sub-national violence persisted throughout different parts of the country, including in Pibor in Jonglei State, which remained particularly volatile, with active incidents of armed clashes by rival parties. Incidents of intercommunal clashes in Warrap State and criminality in a range of manifestations also continued across the country. Concerning the Transitional Government of National Unity, July witnessed the lapse of the deadline on the reconstitution of the legislature that had 26 July earmarked as the date of completion.

On 15 July, President Salva Kiir announced the appointment of Denay Jock Chagor as Governor of Jonglei State. The appointment of a Governor for Upper Nile State remains pending and is a cause for tension between the two main parties to the agreement. The continued power vacuum has exacerbated insecurity and bureaucratic impediments within the state.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).

You just read:

Coronavirus - South Sudan: International Organization for Migration (IOM) South Sudan External Update

Distribution channels: Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.