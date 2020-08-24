FTI Consulting’s Jason Frankl Named to 2020 NACD Directorship 100 List

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Jason Frankl , a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, has been named to the 2020 National Association of Corporate Directors (“NACD”) Directorship 100 list, which highlights the most influential leaders in corporate governance.



Mr. Frankl, who has been named to the list for three consecutive years, leads FTI Consulting’s Activism and M&A Solutions practice. He is a nationally recognized expert in Nasdaq and NYSE compliance matters, corporate governance and securities trading.

“I congratulate Jay on being recognized by the NACD, which for the last four decades has honored outstanding individuals who significantly impact boardroom practices and performance,” said Paul Ficca, Global Leader of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. “In the face of economic, public health and political uncertainties globally, the dedication and experience of professionals such as Jay are critical to the success of our clients.”

Mr. Frankl works with companies and investors to develop and implement strategies to maximize shareholder value. He also advises management teams and boards of directors on how to proactively develop and implement defense strategies associated with shareholder activism and contested M&A. In the community, Mr. Frankl was appointed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in 2019 to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of the University of Maryland Medical System, where Mr. Frankl also serves as Chairman of the Audit and Compliance Committee. He is also actively involved with the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs (“WLC”), where he serves as Chairman of the WLC’s Corporate Advisory Board.

“It’s an honor to be named to the NACD Directorship 100 list again this year alongside so many esteemed professionals in the field of corporate governance,” Mr. Frankl said. “The past few months have been a challenge given the effects of COVID-19, which meant our guidance had to shift as we worked with individuals who have the responsibility of leading companies through a changing environment. This achievement recognizes our team’s ability to adjust priorities and help board members and management work through their most complex and unexpected challenges.”

The NACD will honor this year’s winners at the NACD Virtual Summit 2020 on October 12. Honorees will also be featured in the November/December issue of NACD Directorship magazine.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,800 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

