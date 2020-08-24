Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market to reach US $105.11 billion by 2025- Global Insights on Key Trends, Size, Growth Drivers, Investment Plans, Expansion Analysis and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

In 2018, North America dominated the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market by contributing over 36% and is anticipated to maintain its market leadership by 2025

The "Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size 2018, by Type (Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis), by Product (Device, Consumables, Services), by End User (Home-based, Hospital-based), by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is anticipated to cross USD 105.11 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 6.0%. Due to the growing pressure of chronic kidney diseases, the industry is projected to see development over the forecast period. In fact, the emergence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, which causes deterioration and breakdown of the organs in period of time, the disease causes improper functioning of kidneys where dialysis comes in picture.

Various organizations across the globe are working on growing the number of treatment options and improving patient safety to help and encourage the creation of user-friendly, compact and high-performance equipment. Emergence of 3D printing in healthcare industry has been a big leap in organ transplant industry. It will help in higher kidney transplants rates and reduce the dialysis requirement. However high cost of technology is likely to take much longer time to penetrate efficiently across the globe.

Nonetheless, these innovations are projected to take about 5-6 years to produce optimal performance. Consequently, they can affect the market at the final stage of the forecast period.

Adroit Market Research report on global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and regulatory scenario. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market have been studied in detail.

With increasing obesity rates in children, the prevalence of diabetes in younger generations is projected to correspondingly increase. However, better test kit availability and advancements for diabetes treatment in pharmaceuticals as well as improved penetration of healthcare goods and facilities through regulatory policy policies is likely to support the market growth in coming years.

In terms of product types, hemodialysis accounted for noticeable market share in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its position compared to counterparts. Increasing number of community based centers offering services in low cost, compared to private institutions is likely to favor the segment growth in years to come.

In terms of product, services segment is expected to emerge as the most lucrative segment by 2025. On the other hand, in terms of region, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the most lucrative region compared to others. Major reasons for the growth include Increasing per capita income, developing public services and supporting development programs for diagnosis. Moreover, the rising geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of ESRD and the increasing acceptance of home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis further drive this regional market by 2025.

