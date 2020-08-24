Wound Care Market to reach US $25.1 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Size, Growth Drivers, Strategic Initiatives, Share Analysis and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

North America dominated the global wound care market in 2018, however Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest pace through 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Wound Care Market Size 2018, By Product (Advanced Wound Care {Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Therapy Devices, Wound Care Bioactives}, Surgical Wound Care, Traditional Wound Care), Wound Type (Chronic Wounds {Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers, Others}, Acute Wounds {Burns, Surgical and Traumatic Wounds}), End-users (Hospitals & Clinics, Long-term Care Facilities, Home Care Settings), Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global wound care market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global wound care market have been studied in detail.

The global wound care market is projected to reach an approximate value of USD 25.1 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%. Increase in prevalence of chronic wounds along with rapidly growing geriatric population across the globe is major factor driving the global wound care market.

Rapidly prevalent sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy food habits, aggravating chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes, rapidly growing geriatric population susceptible to these diseases are major factors anticipated to drive the global wound care market. Chronic diseases leading to formation of diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers are major factors attributable to high risk of infection, amputation and death in patients. Thus, the management of such chronic wounds leads to surge in demand for advance wound care products. Wound care products are majorly used in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings, critical care settings and long-term care facilities. Increase in investments for wound care research is another factor likely to boost the global wound care market over the forecast period.

The global wound care market has been segmented based on product, wound type, end-user, and region. Based on product, the wound care market is segmented into advanced wound care products, surgical wound care products, and traditional wound care products. Advanced wound care products are further sub-categorized into advanced wound dressings, wound therapy devices, and wound care bioactive. Advanced wound dressings are further sub-classified into foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, antimicrobial dressings, film dressings, alginate dressings, hydrogel dressings, collagen dressings, and others. Wound therapy devices segment is further sub-categorized into negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), oxygen and hyperbaric oxygen equipment, pressure relief devices, electric stimulation devices, and others.

Wound care bioactive segment is sub-classified into biological skin substitutes, and topical agents. Surgical wound care products are categorized into staples & sutures, tissue adhesives, glues & sealants, and anti-infective dressings. Traditional wound care products are further segmented into medical tapes, cleansing agents, and dressings. Advanced wound care segment held majority of the market share in 2018. On the basis on wound type, the global wound care market is categorized into chronic wounds and acute wounds. Chronic wounds are further sub-categorized into diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, and others. Acute wounds are sub-classified into surgical and traumatic wounds, and burns. Acute wounds grabbed majority of the market share in 2018 owing to rapid rise in burn injuries and numerous surgeries performed across the globe. Wound care products are majorly adopted in hospitals and clinics, long-term care facilities, and home care settings. Hospitals & clinics dominated the global wound care market in 2018 owing to increase in adoption of wound care products.

North America dominated the global wound care market in 2018. Increase in prevalence of diabetes, large elderly patient population, rapid adoption of advanced wound care products in the region are key factors likely to drive the growth of the market in the next few years. According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report 2020, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 34.2 million people in U.S. were living with diabetes. Asia Pacific will create immense growth opportunities in the future owing to rapidly rising geriatric population along with increase in prevalence of diabetes and obesity in countries such as India and China.

Major players operating in the global wound care market include Smith & Nephew plc, 3M, Coloplast, ConvaTec Group plc, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic plc, Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences Corporation), Baxter International Inc., and Medline Industries, Inc. among others.

