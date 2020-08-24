Qu Biologics is pleased to announce the appointment of Karn Manhas to Qu’s Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qu Biologics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSIs), a novel platform of immunotherapies designed to restore innate immune function, is pleased to announce that Karn Manhas, Founder and CEO of Terramera and agtech industry pioneer, has joined Qu Biologics’ Board of Directors.



Karn Manhas, B.Sc. JD, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in government, business development and as a clean technology entrepreneur to Qu Biologics’ Board of Directors. After earning a degree in Biology and Biotechnology from McGill University, Karn was elected B.C.’s youngest Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) at age 24, after which he obtained his law degree from the University of British Columbia and founded Terramera, a Vancouver-based agtech company transforming the way food is grown and the economics of agriculture. Under Karn’s leadership, Terramera has raised more than USD$82M in equity funding to execute that vision and scale its proprietary technology, achieving multiple licensing partnerships and accelerated growth. He is a member of YPO and was named one of Business in Vancouver’s Forty Under 40 businesspeople.

“Qu Biologics’ Board of Directors is very pleased to welcome Karn,” affirmed Dr. Hal Gunn, Qu Biologics’ CEO. “Karn is a remarkable young leader. There are many parallels between Terramera’s vision for transforming plant health and Qu Biologics’ vision for transforming human health. We are very much looking forward to working together to finance, build, scale and execute Qu’s vision.”

“Qu Biologics and its SSIs platform has the opportunity to make a sizeable impact on modern medicine and those living with chronic disease,” said Manhas. “It is refreshing to see a biotech company that, like Terramera, is taking a different approach to a big problem and working with nature, here to stimulate the body's innate natural immune system to empower our natural ability to heal. I believe in their approach, I am strongly convinced by the data they've produced in patient outcomes and their Phase 2 trials, and I am excited to work closely to support the team to bring the company and their solution to the next level.”

From the entire Qu team, welcome, Karn.

About Qu Biologics

Qu Biologics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSI), a novel class of immunotherapies designed to stimulate an innate immune response in targeted organs to reverse the chronic inflammation underlying many important diseases including inflammatory bowel disease, cancer, inflammatory lung disease and arthritis. Qu has completed three Phase 2 studies in Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and lung cancer.

Backed by a prestigious group of scientific advisors and board members, Qu Biologics is led by a management team that includes co-founder and CEO Dr. Hal Gunn, a physician and expert on the body’s immune response to chronic disease; and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Simon Sutcliffe, former CEO of the BC Cancer Agency and a distinguished clinician, scientist and leader in cancer control in Canada and internationally. For more information, please visit qubiologics.com .

About Terramera

Terramera is a global agtech leader fusing science, nature and artificial intelligence to transform how food is grown and the economics of agriculture in the next decade. With its revolutionary Actigate™ technology platform, which was recognized by Fast Company as a 2020 World Changing Idea, Terramera is committed to reducing the global synthetic pesticide load 80% by 2030 to protect plant and human health and ensure an earth that thrives and provides for everyone. The privately-held, venture-backed company was founded in 2010 and has grown to include a world-class bench of engineers, scientists, advisors and investors. Terramera is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with integrated operations in Canada, the US and India that include research labs, a greenhouse and farm, and more than 240 patents in its global IP portfolio. For more information, please visit terramera.com .

