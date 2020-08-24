Suzy Marsoubian of We Make Differences to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A business deal is like a marriage: you have to establish a relationship; get engaged; learn their business; understand their business. At the end of the day, a company doesn’t buy a product from another company; they're buying from the person who really believes in their product and is responsive to their needs.

Suzy Marsoubian is the founder and the chief executive officer of We Make Differences, a proudly woman- and immigrant-owned digital technology sales and solutions firm with clients throughout the northeast United States.

“When I go into a new account, I don't think about the money,” says Suzy. “I think ‘What can I do to help these people? Where I can save money and get money back to them so they can put that money into their business and create jobs.’ I help your business through these products, but I'm also trying to make a difference within that, by giving people opportunities.”

With 30 years of excellence in the copier, printer, and imaging industry marked by career-spanning client relationships and a personable approach to account management, Suzy launched We Make Differences with the intention to do just that: make a difference.

“I've made so many differences for my clients because I was true to my word and they got a return on investment,” says Suzy, “but I'm one of those people that wants to make difference both professionally and personally. I want to give an opportunity to people like me, to inner city people or immigrants that don't have a degree.”

After overcoming decades of institutional challenges in her male-dominated industry, including rampant sex discrimination and sexual harassment, she strives to set an example of strong and equitable leadership.

“I'm most proud of is how much I love and embrace helping people,” says Suzy. “I'm growing this business so I can someday give all my time and dedication to helping others.”

Close Up Radio will feature Suzy Marsoubian in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on August 26th at 3pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.wemakedifferences.com