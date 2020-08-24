Applications Of Virtual Reality Services In Telehealth Are Helping Medical Professionals In Monitoring COVID-19 Patients

Virtual Reality Services Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Global Virtual Reality Services Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual reality (VR) services in telehealth is a key factor driving the growth of the virtual reality services market. To support COVID-19 patients, thousands of doctors and nurses will require advanced skills, which will be supported by VR-powered tools to cope in a simulated world with an anticipated influx of COVID-19 patients. Training services by virtual reality designed particularly for coronavirus pathology scenarios are highly beneficial and realistic in today’s situation, and also enables medical students, doctors and nurses to quickly apply studied principles and procedures to the real world. For instance, the XRHealth application allows hospitals to treat incoming coronavirus patients who are in hospital quarantine, and it allows the physicians to monitor them when they return home. Therefore, the increasing necessity of virtual reality services in telehealth is expected to drive the growth of the global virtual reality services market.

The global virtual reality services market is expected to grow from $0.57 billion in 2019 to $0.93 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 63.28%. The increase in growth rate is mainly occurring because technologies like VR allow people to shop, talk and socialize using these immersive platforms amidst all the containment measures due to COVID-19 outbreak. The global virtual reality services market is expected to reach $3.14 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 49.87%.

Remote shopping with virtual reality is a key trend in the virtual reality market. Many people are not doing offline shopping due to isolation and quarantine with the global Covid-19 outbreak, but that does not mean e-commerce companies must also stop communicating to their customers and clients. Virtual reality alternatives opened up opportunities where businesses can offer potential customers new buying experiences without the need to physically visit stores. E-commerce companies can now reframe the experience for the customers and redesign their shopping journeys by using VR services.

For instance, US-based brand GAP developed a virtual Dressing Room app, which allows the user to digitally try out clothes before making a purchasing decision. It will help customers to choose the right outfit, contributes to the reduction of product returns, helps in the reduction of expensive financial burdens for retailers.

The virtual reality services market consists of sales of virtual reality services and related products such as joysticks, force balls/tracking balls, controller wands, data gloves, trackpads, on-device control buttons, motion trackers, bodysuits, treadmills and motion platforms. These services are used in various sectors such as healthcare, education, real estate and entertainment. The use of computer technology to create a digital world is virtual reality (VR). Instead of seeing on a computer before them, users are immersed in 3D environments and can communicate with them.

The virtual reality services market is segmented by application into healthcare, education, real estate, advertising, travel, gaming, entertainment, and others.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Virtual Reality Software Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-software-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change)

Virtual Reality Devices Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virtual-reality-devices-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change)

Augmented Reality Software And Services Global Market Report 2020(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-software-and-services-global-market-report)

Augmented Reality Devices Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-devices-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

