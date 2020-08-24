Veterinary X-Ray Market to grow at 5.3% CAGR during forecast period (2019-2025) - Global Insights on Trends, Key Stakeholders, Business Opportunities, Growth Drivers, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The Asia Pacific veterinary x-ray market is anticipated to witness highest CAGR owing to growing number of pet care adoption scenario

The "Global Veterinary X-Ray Market Size 2018, by Technology (Computed Radiography, Direct Radiography, Film-based Radiography), Type (Analog, Digital), Modality (Portable, Stationary), Animal Type (Companion Animals, Others), Application (Orthopedics and Traumatology, Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Dentistry, Others), End-Use (Clinics, Hospitals, Others), by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global veterinary x-ray market was valued at USD 449.6 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. The market is projected to grow on account of growing technological advancements in animal healthcare comprising effective assimilation of radiology information systems and teleradiology.

Growing animal healthcare expenditure and rising demand for pet insurance, increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developing regions, and growing companion animal sector are main drivers of development in the forecast period for the veterinary X-ray industry. However, the increasing cost of pet treatment and the high cost of veterinary X-ray equipment and procedures are expected to somewhat limit the growth of this business in the coming years. Nevertheless, the increase in the prevalence of pet diseases such as orthopedic disorders along with the increase in government-introduced pet insurance schemes will fuel market demand over the forecast period.

Adroit Market Research report on global veterinary x-ray market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2018, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global veterinary x-ray market have been studied in detail.

North America currently holds the largest share in veterinary x-ray market owing to the presence of growing adoption of companion animals coupled with growing technological advancements in veterinary care facilities. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is going to record growth at a faster pace on account of growing interest of key players across the region coupled with rising animal healthcare expenditure.

The prominent players operating in global veterinary x-ray market includes Canon, Inc., DRE Veterinary, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Heska Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Carestream Health, Animale Esaote SpA, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Control-X Medical, Allpro Imaging among other prominent players.

