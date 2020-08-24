Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 20A203722                       

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans                         

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: August 23rd 2020 at 1622 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Country Acres, Swanton

 

ACUSED: Joshua Bessette

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 23rd 2020 at approximately 1622 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a violation of conditions of release from 41 Deso Drive Extension in the town of Alburg. Investigation revealed that Joshua Bessette violated an active set of conditions of release by leaving a residence he was mandated to remain at under a twenty four hour curfew. Ultimately, Bessette was at Country Acres in the town of Swanton, placed under arrest, and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Bessette was lodged at the Northwest Correction Center on $200.00 bail. Bessette is scheduled to appear before the Franklin County District court on August 24th 2020 at 1300 hours to face the aforementioned charge.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: August 24th 2020 at 1300 Hours

BAIL: $200.00

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: None

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

