Suspect Sought in a Third Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 600 Block of W Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with a Third Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Monday, August 17, 2020, in the 600 block of W Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 11:20 am, the female victim was approached by the suspect, who then engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim while using force.

 

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5'5" in height, wearing a hooded jacket, and can be seen in the photo below:

 

 

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

