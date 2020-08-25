RIPE TECHNOLOGY INC AND ARVUM CONSULTING ANNOUNCE THEIR PARTNERSHIP FOR THE ANDEAN REGION
Blockchain of Food
Arvum Consulting
Ripe Technology Inc announces that it has partnered with the Ecuadorian company Arvum Consulting to expand its global presence to the Andean Region.
Ripe Technology Inc one of the leading U.S. companies in agricultural Blockchain technology, announces that it has partnered with the Ecuadorian company Arvum Consulting to expand its global presence to the Andean Region.
Through this strategic partnership, Ripe Technology Inc and Arvum Consulting are seeking to improve productivity, traceability and competitiveness of the Andean Region agricultural supply chain, by offering new technological solutions implementing blockchain. Agribusiness and agricultural sectors can now take advantage of the platform with reliable information and transparency in the agricultural food chain by having an innovative tool that will change the way of working and that will add important value to their products.
“We recognize the importance of the global nature of the food supply chain. With Latin America being one of the major suppliers of critical ingredients, produce and proteins for the global markets, our partnership with Arvum solidifies our position as a global solution provider and enables us to support our growing portfolio. While Arvum is recognized for their thought leadership, knowledge and experience they excel in the ability to understand the complexities of local farming practices and culture. We are very excited to expand our footprint and, together, foster innovation to the Andean region.”, said Phil Harris, President and co-founder of Ripe Technology Inc.
“We are excited to partner with Ripe Technology Inc., as it reaffirms our commitment to support agricultural development in Ecuador and in the Andean region, important providers of food in the global supply chain. Through this platform we will be able to know the origin of the products and track each step in the supply chain from the producers to the final consumers, guarantying food safety. We are looking for innovative solutions to help develop the agricultural sector and attract new clients in national and international markets.”, said Ana Maria Gallardo, Managing Director of Arvum Consulting.
About Ripe Technology, Inc. (ripe.io) Ripe Technology, Inc. is on a mission to build long-lasting trust and confidence in our food supply chain through a platform where everyone will be able to access transparent and reliable information on the origin, the journey and quality of their food. With funding support from both Maersk Ventures and Relish Works, ripe.io has offices in both San Francisco and New York City. Learn more at ripe.io.
About Arvum Consulting Company that offer services that support the development of the private and public sectors with technical assistance, feasibility of agricultural projects and foreign trade, in order to increase the productivity and competitiveness of the agricultural sector. Learn more at www.arvumconsulting.com
