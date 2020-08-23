Dream Big: Hamza Majdi’s Story Will Warm Your Heart

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, Aug. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamza Majdi made his mark in the Direct Selling industry and transformed the lives of tens of thousands like him. He was born in the Moroccan city of Casablanca; his mom was a health care practitioner and his father, an IT professional. When Hamza was young, his family moved to Montreal, Canada, so he and his brothers could receive a better education than what was available to them in Morocco.

After a lengthy application process and multiple rejections, they finally moved to Montreal in 1992. Upon arrival, his parents were forced to accept lower-paying jobs with extended hours to make ends meet. One day, a chance encounter on the metro led Hamza’s mother to open her day-care center – a business she still owns today.

This opportunity proved a double-edged sword, as the business took up much of his parents’ time. Their sacrifice allowed them to grow up in comfort, but it also meant that he and his brothers would spend a lot of time in the house alone. While challenging in some regards, this created an incredibly strong bond with the brothers - a relationship that has only grown stronger over the years.

Hamza’s parents expected the best from him, whether that was at home or in school. However, his education was always their number one top priority. Despite this, he got a job at Best Buy when he was a teenager, where he discovered the importance of making connections with people. “The best salesmen were the ones who made people feel comfortable, and it was a skill I was eager to learn.”

When Hamza finished high school, he suddenly faced uncertainty about what to do with his life.

“I knew the lifestyle that I wanted, and I knew that it would be costly, so I began searching for a job to live the life I dreamt of. It was around this time that I decided to go to trade school to become a housing contractor. It was around this time that I was also introduced to the field of network marketing by a friend. Once I discovered network marketing, I was hooked. That was, without a doubt, a game-changer. I traveled to the United States to attend a training conference, and from there, I continued to work tirelessly to achieve my goal of working in the industry. I was 18 years old.”



Thus, began his new life. But similar to the one his parents faced when they first arrived in Canada, it wasn’t easy. From the ages of 18 to 22, Hamza had worked Monday-Friday, attended Saturday morning training in downtown Montreal, and traveled to quarterly seminars in the United States. “I knew that nothing was guaranteed in my life, and because of this, I knew I had to work twice as hard to achieve my goals. I hustled every single day, traveling all over Quebec to meet with my various teams, spending countless hours on the phone making deals, and generally working myself to the bone.”

Then tragedy struck. Hamza was let go from the company when he was 22 - jobless with mountains of debt and no degree to fall back on. But that didn’t stop him from thriving. “I’d sacrificed so much in those four years for someone else’s company, that I couldn’t wait to start building something of my own. So began my new life as an entrepreneur. This was an exciting time for me. I launched a foundation with my friend, a foundation for helping children get involved in sports. Through this foundation, we were able to work with athletes such as Georges Laraque, Joannie Rochette, and Jean Pascal. However, due to our inexperience with charitable organizations, we were forced to close our operations after just one year.”

It was then that he decided to test his waters in the network marketing industry again. Hamza was approached by a company that sold protein shakes, and within a year, he has made more money with them than he did in the four years combined at his previous network marketing company.

“It was clear now that the network marketing industry was where I needed to be. While I was grateful to this company for the opportunity they had given me, I still wasn’t fulfilled. I decided to search for a company that I could put my heart and soul into. My search lasted four years. From the age of 23 to the age of 27, I met with the CEOs of multiple network marketing companies, trying to find the right fit for my personal goals. I eventually chose a company in the healthcare industry and flourished.”



Over the next four years, Hamza found himself in a better position emotionally and financially. He was able to help his parents achieve their lifelong goal of visiting Mecca and finally felt at peace with his work/life balance. It was the culmination of more than a decade’s worth of training, meetings, sales trips, presentations, and helping hundreds of others achieve their goals. However, the company started to move in a direction he was not comfortable with, and he was once again forced to make a difficult decision.

After a series of humps and bumps, Hamza found his long-term home - an innovative company based in Dubai called BE.



“They were looking for a VP of sales to help run their French markets. I was excited by this opportunity for several reasons. First, I was eager to join BE because I’ve witnessed the network marketing industry slowly beginning to head in the wrong direction, and this was a chance for me to effect positive change. Second, I wanted to give back to show that this is a good industry filled with good people.



With BE, the industry is finally about to shift to 2.0. Uber and Airbnb have transformed their respective industries, and from my perspective, the network marketing industry is next in line.

Today, Hamza ranks as one of the top 15 professionals in the network marketing industry. Along with his team, he’s helping bring this industry back to where it’s supposed to be.

“We are and will continue to revolutionize it, and we are excited for what the future holds.”



