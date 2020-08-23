Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Kaul Statement on the COVID-19 Death of Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today issued the following the statement following the death of Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy Richard "Rick" Treadwell:

 

“Today we mourn the death of Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Treadwell. All of Wisconsin law enforcement stands beside Rick’s family, friends, and coworkers at the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

 

As a training deputy, Rick was able to impact each new generation of sheriff’s deputy in Dane County. This important and honorable public service made communities in Wisconsin safer, and the legacy of his service will continue through the work of the many deputies he trained.”

