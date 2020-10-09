Indiana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Recommends the Lawyers at the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste to Pursue Compensation for a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Indiana Who Had Asbestos Exposure in the Navy

"We recommend the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to help a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer anywhere in Indiana to get compensated if he had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy.” — Indiana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

INDIANAPOLIS , INDIANA, USA, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indiana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We recommend the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to help a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer anywhere in Indiana to get compensated if he had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982. They typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure occurred on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard in the 1960s or 1970s. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed a hundred thousand dollars. If this sounds like your husband, your dad or a neighbor-friend please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.

"Most Navy Veterans who had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago and who now have lung cancer do not realize the $30 billion dollar- asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. A financial claim for a person like this does not involve suing the navy. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. There is no charge for their services-if there is no financial settlement." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Indiana US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Evansville, South Bend, Hammond, Bloomington or anywhere in Indiana. https://Indiana.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Indiana include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of Indiana’s 20+ power plants, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, coal miners, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances. the diagnosed person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303-the compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic:

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.