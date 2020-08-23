TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Hamilton County

At the request of 11th District Attorney General Neal Pinkston, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances of an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Hamilton County.

Preliminary information from the scene indicates that a deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle on Coral Road. The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The driver, identified as Ronald Andrew Hutson (DOB 01/11/1970), continued to Hixson Springs Road, where he lost control of the vehicle and spun out. Initial reports from the scene indicate that as the deputy exited his vehicle, the driver drove towards deputies, and a deputy fired his weapon. The driver was shot and transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. No deputies were injured during this incident.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence.

As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review. As is our policy, the TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.