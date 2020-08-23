Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 99 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,711 in the last 365 days.

From the Field: Ugly veggies in Kenya destined for lunch not landfills

UN News Download logo

Hundreds of tons of fresh and edible vegetables which are typically dumped because they do not meet the aesthetic requirements for export are ending up on the plates of hungry Kenyan students thanks to the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP).

Each day, farms in Kenya reject up to 83 tons of perfectly nutritious vegetables simply because they are considered too ugly and off-putting for consumers, especially in the developed world, to buy.

WFP has piloted a project in three schools in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, which has provided 11,000 pounds or 5.5 tons of green beans, peas, and broccoli  which has been tuned into lunch for 2,200 children over 75 school days.

Read more here about how ugly veggies are feeding Kenya’s hungry kids.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.

You just read:

From the Field: Ugly veggies in Kenya destined for lunch not landfills

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.