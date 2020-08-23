Luísa Damião encourages JMPLA to interpret young people's desires

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 23 - The ruling MPLA vice-president, Luísa Damião, encouraged the members of the party’s youth wing (JMPLA) last Friday to continue to be the interpreters of the wishes and aspirations of young Angolans and to reflect on the challenges of the organization.,

Speaking at the opening session of the first national methodological meeting of JMPLA, the leader stressed that this mission must continue to be carried out “in the commune, in the municipality, in the province and at the national level” by the MPLA youth body.

To the leader, this action must be accompanied by a greater insertion of JMPLA in society.

During the meeting, followed by the JMPLA committees in the 18 provinces of the country, by videoconference, Luísa Damião referred that initiatives of this nature (methodological meeting) are essential to face the tasks scheduled by the organization.

In her speech, the MPLA vice-president recognized the difficult challenge that the youth faces, having encouraged them to continue on the path of improving the strategies, as “the instruments are in the hands of the young”.

According to her, the leader of the MPLA, João Lourenço, believes in the capabilities of young people, which is why this section of society should make tangible its mobilizing capacity all over the country.

To the vice president of the ruling party, the first national methodological meeting on the work of JMPLA takes place in a period of “a new normal”, characterized by the pandemic of Covid-19, whose impact is real and lethal.