Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,178,770) deaths (27,592), and recoveries (899,802)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,178,770) deaths (27,592), and recoveries (899,802) by region:
Central (52,603 cases; 1,025 deaths; 41,933 recoveries): Burundi (413; 1; 336), Cameroon (18,662; 408; 17,065), CAR (4,679; 61; 1,755), Chad (982; 76; 869), Congo (3,850; 77; 1,628), DRC (9,811; 251; 8,920), Equatorial Guinea (4,926; 83; 3,795), Gabon (8,388; 53; 6,734), Sao Tome & Principe (892; 15; 831).
Eastern (116,000; 2,463; 65,965): Comoros (399; 7; 379), Djibouti (5,382; 60; 5,233), Eritrea (306; 0; 274), Ethiopia (39,033; 662; 14,480), Kenya (32,118; 542; 18,453), Madagascar (14,277; 178; 13,332), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,889; 11; 1,754), Seychelles (132; 0; 126), Somalia (3,269; 93; 2,443), South Sudan (2,494; 47; 1,290), Sudan (12,682; 812; 6,492), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (2,166; 20; 1,199).
Northern (209,274; 7,931; 137,626): Algeria (41,512; 1,411; 28,874), Egypt (97,237; 5,243; 65,118), Libya (10,121; 180; 1,053), Mauritania (6,829; 169; 6,094), Morocco (50,812; 858; 35,040), Tunisia (2,738; 68; 1,434), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 13).
Southern (646,639; 13,863; 529,814): Angola (2,134; 94; 814), Botswana (1,308; 3; 136), Eswatini (4,189; 83; 2,762), Lesotho (1,015; 30; 472), Malawi (5,382; 168; 2,998), Mozambique (3,304; 20; 1,474), Namibia (5,538; 46; 2,460), South Africa (607,045; 12,987; 504,127), Zambia (10,831; 279; 9,942), Zimbabwe (5,893; 153; 4,629).
Western (154,254; 2,310; 124,464): Benin (2,095, 39; 1,705), Burkina Faso (1,320; 55; 1,043), Cape Verde (3,455; 37; 2,538), Côte d'Ivoire (17,374; 113; 15,106), Gambia (2,437; 84; 455), Ghana (43,325; 261; 41,408), Guinea (8,932; 53; 7,648), Guinea-Bissau (2,149; 33; 1,104), Liberia (1,286; 82; 816), Mali (2,699; 125; 2,010), Niger (1,172; 69; 1,083), Nigeria (51,905; 997; 38,767), Senegal (12,850; 266; 8,333), Sierra Leone (1,980; 69; 1,545), Togo (1,275; 27; 903).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).