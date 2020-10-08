Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Manufacturing Worker with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Washington State to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get the Best Compensation Results Possible

"Please call Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst will be able to answer your specific questions about mesothelioma-along with what your compensation claim might be worth.” — Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a manufacturing worker with mesothelioma anywhere in Washington State and especially their family members to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for their clients. The typical person with mesothelioma in Washington State probably worked at a manufacturing facility in the Kent Valley, Everett, a paper mill in Long View, Everett, a truck plant in Renton, or a shipyard in Bremerton or Seattle. The average age for a person with mesothelioma in Washington State is about 72 years old.

The group says, "Because of the Coronavirus there is a good chance a person with mesothelioma in Washington State was initially diagnosed with COVID-19. As a result of this the person with mesothelioma probably was diagnosed in a later stage. If this sounds like you or loved one----please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst will be able to answer your specific questions about mesothelioma-along with what your financial claim might be worth. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their services are available statewide in every community in Washington including Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, Everett, Vancouver, Yakima, Bellingham, Bremerton, Moses Lake, Olympia, Long View, Mount Vernon, Wenatchee, or the Tri-Cities. https://Washington.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Washington the Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this treatment facility. The Center believes this treatment facility for mesothelioma to be one of the best in the nation.

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the UW Medical Center called the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, in Seattle, Washington: https://www.uwmedicine.org/services//cancer-care

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Washington State include Veterans of the US Navy, hydro-electric power plant workers, shipyard workers, nuclear power plant workers, oil refinery workers, pulp and paper mill workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Washington.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.