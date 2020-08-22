Umay Zeytinyağı Dış Ticaret LTD ŞTİ | High-Quality Olive Oil Producer as a Turkish Company

OliveOilsLand® - Olive Oil Factory OliveOilsLand® - Olive Oil Shipment Operation Process OliveOilsLand® - Olive Oil 20 FCL Container Shipment Turkish Olive Oil OliveOilsLand-Umay Zeytinyağı Dış Ticaret LTD ŞTİ

İZMIR, TORBALı, TüRKIYE, August 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Umay Zeytinyağı Dış Ticaret LTD ŞTİ | High-Quality Olive Oil Producer as a Turkish CompanyTurkey is accounted among the earliest, finest manufacturers and producers of olive oil. Turkey has been associated with olive oil for centuries. Olive oil is considered to be essential in Turkish cuisine and is a necessary kitchen item for the Turks. From the 100 million olive trees in the 2000s now turkey has above 169 million olive trees which just shows the importance of olives and olive oil in the country.Turkey produces 170,000 tons of Olive oil and is one of the earliest Olive Oil producers. As people have become more health conscious, the consumption of Olive oil has increased greatly. The consumption per capita as raised from 1.5 kg to 2 kg as the awareness for the benefits of Olive Oil has increased. With the increased varieties and flavours in Olive Oil, it no longer remains as a staple food but has become a food of choice.People now can select the olive oil to their taste from flavored, organic, unfiltered, cold press, etc. Turkish Olive Oil is said to have its very own flavor with a bit of a rancid taste that is the best combination of Mediterranean dishes and no olive oil can compare to it for that.Umay Zeytinyağı Dış Ticaret LTD ŞTİ – OliveOilsLand - Olive Oil Producer Olive Oils are very important agricultural products for turkey and one of the very important exports for the Turkish economy. There are a thousand processing facilities in the rural areas whereas a million tons are processed every season.OliveOilsLand- Olive Oil Producer the Turkey-based company, is the world's second biggest exporter of Olive Oil. It is additionally the world's best Olive Oil producer. It is a characteristic natural definition oil made from only the best olives. OliveOilsLand - Olive Oil Producer presents to you an Oil with low-fat immersion and with a burst of fresh olives. It is credited as the world's best olive oil producer for giving a sound oil perfect to a wide range of cooking.There are oils for cooking, salads frying and much more. Olive Land's oil is light ensuring that the food is pleasant and light unlike other oils, which often take away that natural taste of food. OliveOilsLand gives you garden fresh, with no carcinogens and nutrient-enhanced oil.FlavoursOliveOilsLand is a great olive oil producer that brings us oil in a range of flavours, from bitter to sour and infused flavours. There are organic, virgin, extra virgin, pomace, refined and pure. OliveOilsLand - Olive Oil Producer ensures that the true flavor of all these olive oils is what that reaches customers and only the best of what they produce.Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Extra virgin Olive Oil is nutritious oil that maintains both health and beautiful. It is simply made by crushing the finest olives and then extracting the nutrient-rich juice. This oil is the only oil that is made from purely natural ingredients and there is no industrial refining and no addition of chemicals and preservatives. It is top-notch olive oil that is a maximum acidity until 0.8%. People tend to shortly call this oil EVOO.Virgin Olive Oil: Virgin Olive Oil is a natural oil that ensures a healthy life with a lower fat content that ensures low cholesterol and a fresh body and mind. This oil is infused with a tinge of fig leaves that adds a certain sweetness to the taste with the rich, smooth flavor and delicately complementing the gentle spiciness. According to OliveOilsLand’s tradition, only the best organic olives are selected for the process and the best packaging is used too. With this being just Virgin oil the acidity levels would remain just above 0.8% but the taste would definitely be the best of all virgin olive oils.Pomace Olive Oil: Pomace Olive Oil is specifically used at large scale in the food industry. What makes this oil have its own fan following is the fact that it is infused with oleic acid which is quite rich in antioxidants and other vitamins and bioactive compounds that are healthy for both mind and body. This oil is specifically used in cooking and OliveOilsLand - Olive Oil Producer ensures that kitchen ladies don’t face any problems while pouring it by a specific packaging. The bag in box packaging guarantees that the cap size is ideal not allowing any spills and it is easy to handle while cooking.Organic Olive Oil: Organic Olive Oil is produced by pure Aegean Olives. What is different about this oil is the fact that the olives are grown organically without any fertilizers and chemicals. To certify that the beneficial nutrients remain in the oil like the polyphenols. In the mixing process, there is also no waiting so the olive oil has a longer shelf life. This uses the traditional olive oil making process that uses stone mills and grinders that ensure there is no king of additives or chemicals added to the oil. Organic Olive Oil is free of any preservatives and as natural as it gets. It is stored in tinted glass bottles to prevent any daylight reactions until the olive oil reaches the consumer.Pure Olive Oil: Pure Olive Oil is actually the right mix of Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Refined Olive Oil. Pure Olive Oil gives you a light texture and flavor and most importantly, it does not contain any kind of additives. The acidity levels in this are a bit higher and reach 1.5%. This high-quality olive oil can be an important component in your salads and meals.Refined Olive Oil: Refined Olive Oil is without any additives and its natural structure remains intact. It is extremely light and odorless. This type of olive oil is best for frying.PackagingOliveoilsLandisn’t just a big olive oil producer what maintains the quality of its product is the high-class packaging. The olive oil is stored in tinted glass wine bottles that are tightened with airtight corks to prevent infiltration of air that may cause reactions. OliveOilsLandOlive Oil Producer doesn’t compromise on the quality, it doesn’t use the pet bottles that may cause the fatty acids to react with it. Also, the olive oil may react with the chlorophyll in sunlight so the tinted glass is used.So, if you are looking for the best quality olive oils then OliveoilsLand - Olive Oil Producer is the best option with wide varieties to choose from.OliveOilsLand️ Sensually;When you smell it, you will feel freshly mown grass, green almonds, almonds, green apples, green stem of the tomato, green banana peel, artichoke and pea, it smells like a perfume, a smell that makes you happy.You can feel a harshness and bitterness of almond or green olives or apple seed on the sides of your tongue when you take a sip and swish it over your tongue and palate.Burning sensation like black pepper bitterness will be felt in your throat, and this burning doesn’t go down to your esophagus. All these features are the difference of our Olive Oil.

Umay Zeytinyağı Dış Ticaret LTD ŞTİ