Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Update (21 August 2020)

COVID-19 Daily update: In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 255 new cases out of 1,486 tests, 3 deaths (MTSRIP) and 197 recoveries. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 10,627 including 277 deaths and 9,437 recoveries.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
