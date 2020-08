The North Carolina Judicial Branch celebrates Women’s Equality Day on August 26 which was the date selected to commemorate the anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. This year’s celebration is of particular importance because it is the centennial of the 19th Amendment’s ratification in 1920.

“It is vitally important to remember the struggles and accomplishments of women in North Carolina and the United States as a whole,” said Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. “We stand on the shoulders of the women who came before us and blazed the trail. Their struggles created opportunities for future generations of women to lead and to serve.”

North Carolina has a long history of trailblazing women who have served as judges and justices in our state courts. In 1968, Judge Elreta Alexander became the first black woman in the country elected to the district court bench. She later ran for Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, but lost her primary election to a fire extinguisher salesman with no college education or law license.

Chief Justice Susie Sharp ultimately won the election that year, becoming the first woman to lead the state’s Supreme Court, and only the second woman in the country to lead a state’s highest appellate court.

Near the end of her tenure, Chief Justice Susie Sharp appointed Judge Naomi Morris to serve as Chief Judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals, making her the first woman to lead that court since its creation in 1967.

One hundred years after ratification of the 19th Amendment, women play key leadership roles in the North Carolina Judicial Branch. Both of North Carolina’s statewide appellate courts are led by women, Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, and North Carolina Court of Appeals Chief Judge Linda McGee. A total of 164 women serve as North Carolina district court judges, superior court judges, and judges and justices on North Carolina’s appellate courts. In addition, 11 women currently serve as elected district attorneys, and another 58 serve as elected clerks of superior court. In all, women make up 43% of all elected positions in North Carolina’s Judicial Branch.

“One hundred years is not that long when it comes to essential rights like voting,” said Chief Judge Linda McGee of the North Carolina Court of Appeals, the second highest court in the state. “Perhaps your mother or your grandmother experienced the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave her a voice in her government, and broke the glass ceiling that empowers today’s women with self-determination and gives them equal opportunities.”

In honor of the women currently serving on the judicial bench in North Carolina, below is a list recognizing the women judges and justices in our state organized by court and district.

Name Position County District Cheri L. Beasley Chief Justice Supreme Court Wake Supreme Court Robin E. Hudson Associate Justice Supreme Court Wake Supreme Court Anita Sue Earls Associate Justice Supreme Court Wake Supreme Court Linda M. McGee Chief Judge Court Of Appeals Wake Court of Appeals Wanda G. Bryant Judge Court of Appeals Wake Court of Appeals Donna S. Stroud Judge Court of Appeals Wake Court of Appeals Lucy Noble Inman Judge Court of Appeals Wake Court of Appeals Valerie Johnson Zachary Judge Court of Appeals Wake Court of Appeals Allegra Katherine Torrey Collins Judge Court of Appeals Wake Court of Appeals Phyllis Marie Gorham Senior Resident Superior Court Judge New Hanover Superior Court 5 Alma L. Hinton Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Halifax Superior Court 6A Imelda J. Pate Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Lenoir Superior Court 8A Cynthia King Sturges Superior Court Judge Franklin Superior Court 9 Rebecca W. Holt Superior Court Judge Wake Superior Court 10 Claire V. Hill Superior Court Judge Cumberland Superior Court 12 Mary Ann L. Tally Superior Court Judge Cumberland Superior Court 12 Gale M. Adams Superior Court Judge Cumberland Superior Court 12 Josephine Elizabeth Kerr Superior Court Judge Durham Superior Court 14 Dawn Mcdonald Layton Superior Court Judge Richmond Superior Court 16A Angela B. Puckett Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Stokes Superior Court 17B Lora Christine Cubbage Superior Court Judge Guilford Superior Court 18 Susan E. Bray Superior Court Judge Guilford Superior Court 18 Anna Mills Wagoner Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Rowan Superior Court 19C Julia S. Gullett Superior Court Judge Alexander Superior Court 22A Lori Irvin Hamilton Superior Court Judge Davidson Superior Court 22B Karen Eady-Williams Superior Court Judge Mecklenburg Superior Court 26 Lisa C. Bell Superior Court Judge Mecklenburg Superior Court 26 Carla Nolita Archie Superior Court Judge Mecklenburg Superior Court 26 Athena F. Brooks Special Judge Henderson Superior Court Special Judge Tanya T. Wallace Emergency Judge Wake Superior Court Emergency Judges Yvonne M. Evans Emergency Judge Wake Superior Court Emergency Judges Sharon Tracey Barrett Emergency Judge Wake Superior Court Emergency Judges Eula Etheridge Reid District Court Judge Pasquotank District Court 1 Amber Davis Malarney District Court Judge Pasquotank District Court 1 Regina Rodgers Parker Chief District Court Judge Beaufort District Court 2 Sarah C. Seaton Chief District Court Judge Onslow District Court 4 Carol Ann Jones District Court Judge Duplin District Court 4 Robin Wicks Robinson District Court Judge New Hanover District Court 5 Sandra Alice Ray District Court Judge New Hanover District Court 5 Lindsey Leigh McKee District Court Judge New Hanover District Court 5 Melinda H. Crouch District Court Judge New Hanover District Court 5 Brenda Green Branch Chief District Court Judge Halifax District Court 6 Teresa R. Freeman District Court Judge Halifax District Court 6 Vershenia B. Moody District Court Judge Northampton District Court 6 Elizabeth Freshwater-Smith District Court Judge Nash District Court 7 Elizabeth Anne Heath Chief District Court Judge Lenoir District Court 8 Annette Webb Turik District Court Judge Wayne District Court 8 Ericka Y. James District Court Judge Wayne District Court 8 Amanda E. Stevenson District Court Judge Franklin District Court 9 Sarah Katherine Kelly Burnette District Court Judge Granville District Court 9 Caroline Slater Burnette District Court Judge Vance District Court 9 Debra Ann Smith Sasser District Court Judge Wake District Court 10 Lori Grundy Christian District Court Judge Wake District Court 10 Christine Marie Walczyk District Court Judge Wake District Court 10 Anna E. Worley District Court Judge Wake District Court 10 Mahsaman Samaneh Hamadani District Court Judge Wake District Court 10 Monica Marie Bousman District Court Judge Wake District Court 10 Ashleigh Parker Dunston District Court Judge Wake District Court 10 Margaret P. Eagles District Court Judge Wake District Court 10 Jacquelyn L. Lee Chief District Court Judge Lee District Court 11 Joy Anita Jones District Court Judge Harnett District Court 11 Addie M Harris Rawls District Court Judge Johnston District Court 11 Mary J. Howard Wells District Court Judge Johnston District Court 11 Caron H. Stewart District Court Judge Johnston District Court 11 Toni S. King District Court Judge Cumberland District Court 12 Cheri L. Siler-Mack District Court Judge Cumberland District Court 12 Frances Monet McDuffie District Court Judge Cumberland District Court 12 April M. Smith District Court Judge Cumberland District Court 12 Caitlin Young Evans District Court Judge Cumberland District Court 12 Tiffany M. Whitfield District Court Judge Cumberland District Court 12 Pauline Hankins District Court Judge Brunswick District Court 13 Carolyn Ashley Gore District Court Judge Bladen District Court 13 Patricia Dyanne Evans Chief District Court Judge Durham District Court 14 Amanda L. Maris District Court Judge Durham District Court 14 Doretta L. Walker District Court Judge Durham District Court 14 Shamieka L. Rhinehart District Court Judge Durham District Court 14 Kathryn Whitaker Overby District Court Judge Alamance District Court 15A Samantha Hyatt Cabe Chief District Court Judge Orange District Court 15B Sherrill Toler Murrell District Court Judge Orange District Court 15B Beverly A. Scarlett District Court Judge Orange District Court 15B Amanda Lynn Wilson Chief District Court Judge Richmond District Court 16A Sophia Marie Gatewood Crawford District Court Judge Anson District Court 16A Chevonne R. Wallace District Court Judge Richmond District Court 16A Judith M. Daniels Chief District Court Judge Robeson District Court 16B Angelica Chavis McIntyre District Court Judge Robeson District Court 16B Brooke Locklear Clark District Court Judge Robeson District Court 16B Vanessa E. Burton District Court Judge Robeson District Court 16B Christine Fields Strader District Court Judge Rockingham District Court 17A Erica Standfield Brandon District Court Judge Person District Court 17A Marion McNeil Boone District Court Judge Surry District Court 17B Teresa H. Vincent Chief District Court Judge Guilford District Court 18 Susan R. Burch District Court Judge Guilford District Court 18 Angela Cheryl Foster District Court Judge Guilford District Court 18 Tonia Armanda Cutchin District Court Judge Guilford District Court 18 Angela M. Bullard District Court Judge Guilford District Court 18 Tabatha Phillips Holliday District Court Judge Guilford District Court 18 Kimberly M. Fletcher District Court Judge Guilford District Court 18 Christy Elizabeth Wilhelm Chief District Court Judge Cabarrus District Court 19A Juanita Boger-Allen District Court Judge Cabarrus District Court 19A Jennifer Brooke Schmidly District Court Judge Randolph District Court 19B Sarah Neely Lanier District Court Judge Randolph District Court 19B Beth Spencer Dixon District Court Judge Rowan District Court 19C Regina M. Joe District Court Judge Hoke District Court 19D Tiffany M. Bartholomew District Court Judge Hoke District Court 19D Erin Suzanne Hucks District Court Judge Union District Court 20B Lisa V. Menefee Chief District Court Judge Forsyth District Court 21 Denise S. Hartsfield District Court Judge Forsyth District Court 21 Laurie Louise Hutchins District Court Judge Forsyth District Court 21 Carrie Freeman Vickery District Court Judge Forsyth District Court 21 Victoria L. Roemer District Court Judge Forsyth District Court 21 Camille Banks Prince District Court Judge Forsyth District Court 21 Carole Anne Hicks District Court Judge Iredell District Court 22A Christine Underwood District Court Judge Iredell District Court 22A Deborah P Brown District Court Judge Iredell District Court 22A Mary Fowler Covington District Court Judge Davidson District Court 22B April Carthena Wood Berg District Court Judge Davie District Court 22B Jeanie R. Houston District Court Judge Wilkes District Court 23 Rebecca Elizabeth Eggers-Gryder District Court Judge Yancey District Court 24 Sherri W. Elliott District Court Judge Catawba District Court 25 Amy Sigmon Walker District Court Judge Catawba District Court 25 Tyyawdi M. Hands District Court Judge Mecklenburg District Court 26 Elizabeth T. Trosch District Court Judge Mecklenburg District Court 26 Rickye Mckoy-Mitchell District Court Judge Mecklenburg District Court 26 Jena P. Culler District Court Judge Mecklenburg District Court 26 Christy T. Mann District Court Judge Mecklenburg District Court 26 Aretha V. Blake District Court Judge Mecklenburg District Court 26 Karen Denise McCallum District Court Judge Mecklenburg District Court 26 Paige B. McThenia District Court Judge Mecklenburg District Court 26 Paulina Nowah Havelka District Court Judge Mecklenburg District Court 26 Kimberly Yvette Best District Court Judge Mecklenburg District Court 26 Faith Alexandra Fickling-Alvarez District Court Judge Mecklenburg District Court 26 Tracy H. Hewett District Court Judge Mecklenburg District Court 26 Angela G. Hoyle District Court Judge Gaston District Court 27A Pennie Miller Thrower District Court Judge Gaston District Court 27A Jeannette Racquel Reeves District Court Judge Cleveland District Court 27B Meredith A. Shuford District Court Judge Lincoln District Court 27B Susan Marie Dotson-Smith District Court Judge Buncombe District Court 28 Patricia Kaufmann Young District Court Judge Buncombe District Court 28 Andrea F. Dray District Court Judge Buncombe District Court 28 Julie M. Kepple District Court Judge Buncombe District Court 28 Ellen McDaniel Shelley District Court Judge Rutherford District Court 29A

Learn more about the women who have served on the Supreme Court of North Carolina and the North Carolina Court of Appeals by visiting the North Carolina Supreme Court Historical Society online.