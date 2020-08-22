M-150 (Rochester Road) repairs between Avon Road and Clinton River begin Sept. 8 in Oakland County
COUNTY: Oakland
COMMUNITIES: Rochester Rochester Hills
ROADWAY: M-150 (Rochester Road)
START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020
PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: Late fall 2020
PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $750,000 to complete concrete patching, surface seal treatment, and concrete sidewalk ramps on M-150 (Rochester Road) between Avon Road and the Clinton River.
TRAFFIC DETAILS: Northbound and southbound M-150 will remain open with one lane of traffic open in each direction. Delays are expected during the morning and afternoon drive times.
SAFETY BENEFIT: A new asphalt layer over the older concrete will allow for a smoother ride quality.