M-150 (Rochester Road) repairs between Avon Road and Clinton River begin Sept. 8 in Oakland County

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Oakland

COMMUNITIES: Rochester Rochester Hills

ROADWAY: M-150 (Rochester Road)

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: Late fall 2020

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $750,000 to complete concrete patching, surface seal treatment, and concrete sidewalk ramps on M-150 (Rochester Road) between Avon Road and the Clinton River.

Project map

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Northbound and southbound M-150 will remain open with one lane of traffic open in each direction. Delays are expected during the morning and afternoon drive times.

SAFETY BENEFIT: A new asphalt layer over the older concrete will allow for a smoother ride quality.