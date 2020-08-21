When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Frito-Lay announced a limited voluntary recall of a very small number of $1.29 1 1/2 oz. bags of Ruffles Original Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life- threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.

The recalled $1.29 1 1/2 oz. bags of Ruffles Original Potato Chips were distributed to select Washington and Oregon convenience stores in the following locations:

Ellensburg, WA

Ritzville, WA

Bend, OR

Brookings, OR

Harbor, OR

The recalled bags have both a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 22 SEP 2020 and an eight-character manufacturing code of “34631762” listed below the $1.29 price. These numbers can be found on the front of the bag along the top right side. In addition, the recalled bags will also have a UPC code of “28400 48228” listed on the back of the bag.

No other Ruffles products, sizes or flavors are recalled, including bags in Variety Packs.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a small number of bags of Ruffles Original Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk.

No illness or allergic reaction related to this matter has been reported to date.

Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of our actions.

Consumers with the product noted above can return the product to a retailer for a refund or contact Frito- Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

